ITunes ranking in Colombia: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Wednesday, November 3

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of iTunes we usually go easy and aim for news.

But there is life beyond, as this platform of streaming offers us to its subscribers a list with its 10 most popular productions in Colombia, so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the content with better quality. We’ll tell you then:

1. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

2. Specter

A cryptic message from the past sends James Bond on a secret mission to Mexico City and then to Rome, where he meets Lucía Sciarra, the beautiful widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and discovers the existence of a sinister organization known as SPECTER. Meanwhile, in London, the new director of the Center for National Security questions Bond’s actions and questions the importance of MI6, headed by M. Undercover Bond recruits Moneypenny and Q to help him find Madeleine. Swann, the daughter of his former nemesis, Mr. White, who may hold the key to unraveling the mystery of SPECTER. As Bond progresses on his mission, he discovers a shocking connection between himself and the enemy he seeks.

3. Don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers appear and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.

Four. Fifty Shades Freed

Believing they have left the shadows of the past behind, Christian and Anastasia enjoy their relationship and life full of luxury. But just as Ana begins to relax, new threats appear that put her happiness at risk.

5. harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Harry Potter is an orphan who lives with his disgusting uncles, the Dursleys and their obnoxious cousin Dudley. His eleventh birthday is approaching and he has little hope of receiving a gift, as no one ever remembers him. However, just days before his birthday, a series of mysterious letters addressed to him and written in strident green ink breaks the monotony of his life: Harry is a wizard and so were his parents.

6. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend themselves together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

7. The Croods: A New Era

After leaving their cave, the Croods meet their biggest threat since they left: another family named Betterman, who claim and prove to be better and evolved. Grug becomes suspicious of Betterman’s parents, Phil and Hope, as they secretly plan to separate their daughter Eep with her loving boyfriend Guy to make sure their daughter Dawn has a loving and intelligent partner to protect her.

8. Infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Self-medicated and on the verge of a mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

9. Sleep doctor

Sequel to the cult film “The Shining” (1980) directed by Stanley Kubrick and also based on a famous novel by Stephen King. The story takes place some years after the events of “The Shining” and follows Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor), traumatized and with anger and alcohol problems that echo the problems of his father Jack, that when his psychic abilities resurface, he contacts a girl named Abra Stone, whom he must rescue from a group of travelers who feed on children who have the gift of “the shining.”

10. The father

Anthony (Anthony Hopkins), a scathing, somewhat mischievous 80-year-old man who has stubbornly decided to live alone, rejects each and every caregiver his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman) tries to hire to help him around the house. She is desperate because she can no longer visit him on a daily basis and feels that her father’s mind begins to fail and he becomes more and more disconnected from reality. Anne suffers the gradual loss of her father as his mind deteriorates, but she also clings to the right to live her own life.

