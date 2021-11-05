It is 21 years since the premiere of ‘Charlie’s Angels’

The film ‘Charlie’s Angels’ was released on November 3, 2000 in a simultaneous premiere in several countries such as Canada, the United States, Mexico and Spain.

Natalie Cook, Dylan Sanders and Alex Munday are the names of the “Angels”, three talented and attractive women played by Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and the beautiful Lucy Liu.

They work as private investigators together for an invisible millionaire named Charlie, who uses a loudspeaker in his offices to communicate with them and assign cases to him.

In the first installment they are assigned to find Eric Knox a software genius who created a revolutionary speech recognition system and runs his own company, Knox Enterprises.

This is believed to have been kidnapped by Roger Corwin who runs a satellite communications company called Redstar. The Angels infiltrate a party held by Corwin and see the Shadowed One who was seen on surveillance video during Knox’s kidnapping. They hunt him down and fight him.

After the angels meet with Knox’s business partner Vivian Wood, Charlie explains that they must determine if he has stolen Knox’s speech recognition software. This film received generally positive reviews as it had an approval rating

‘Charlie’s Angels: To the Limit’

After the events in the first installment, the second film arrived years later with the same charming cast that was one of the highest-grossing films in 2000 and that remained in the memory of the fans.

‘Charlie’s Angels’

In 2019 a new installment arrived, but this time with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the new generation of Angels who work for a private detective agency called the Townsend Agency.