Is Robert Downey Jr Tony Stark (Iron Man) in What If 1×06?

MADRID, Sep 15 (CulturaOcio) –

The sixth chapter of What If …? (What would happen if…?) has gone back to the beginning of Marvel Cinematic Universe, to the first Iron Man, the movie with which it all started. Thus, this new installment of the animated series released by Disney + explores what would have happened if Tony Stark would never have been kidnapped in Afghanistan and thus would never have been transformed into Hombre de Hierro.

A chapter that has featured the return of emblematic characters from that film such as Pepper Pots, Happy Hogan, Rhodey or Jarvis And that has also brought back one of the Marvel villains most appreciated by fans: Killmonger.

The character played by Michael B. Jordan He is the one who saves Tony Stark from being captured by the organization of the ten rings giving rise to an interesting variant in which the world will never meet Hombre de Hierro, the hero who He sacrificed himself to take down Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

But while there are characters that are once again played by the actors who gave them life in the UCM, the case of Don cheadle (Rhodey), Paul bettany (Jarvis), Jon favreau (Happy) or own Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), in the case of Tony Stark is not Robert Downey Jr. who gives voice to him.

As it happened in the third chapter, the Tony Stark of What If … does not have the voice of Robert Downey Jr. and his witness takes it voice actor Mike Wingert. The same thing happened already with other of the main stars of the UCM like Scarlett Johannson, Tom Holland or Chris Evans, whose characters are voiced by other actors.

Although both the absences of Downey Jr., Evans, Holland or Johansson were planned for months, in the case of the actress, her replacement has taken on a new dimension After his judicial war with Disney for the premiere of Black Widow simultaneously in theaters and Disney +.

The one who does voice his character again, for the third chapter in the series, is Chadwick boseman that gives voice to T’Challa in What If …, his last job before he passed away from cancer last summer.