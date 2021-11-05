Interview with Gemma Chan, star of Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

The 20 best apocalyptic movies ever.

The best movies of the 80s and 90s to watch a thousand times.

Today is a very important day for the career of British actress Gemma Chan. At 39 years old, she is going to become, by the grace of the Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao (‘Nomadland’), one of the axes of the Marvel universe, with her role as Sersi, the protagonist of ‘Eternals’.

She was born in London on November 29, 1982, to a Hong Kong-raised engineer father and a pharmacist mother who emigrated from communist China prior to the Cultural Revolution. After his compulsory studies, Chan received a law degree from Worcester College, Oxford.

Despite having an apprenticeship offer at a law firm, Gemma Chan followed her instincts and studied drama at the Drama Center London, but she made her debut on the small screen in 2006 on ‘Project Catwalk’, a reality modeling show. Three years later he landed his first major episodic role on ‘Doctor Who’. Later he focused on the theater, interpreting among other works ‘Turandot’, by Bertolt Brecht.

In 2014, we were able to see her in her first mainstream movie, “Jack Ryan: Shadow Operation,” which was followed by “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (206) and “Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017). Little by little, she got more relevant roles, like in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ or ‘Mary, Queen of Scotland’, until in 2019 we saw her for the first time in the Marvel Universe in ‘Captain Marvel’. His last role before ‘Eternals’ was Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Let Me Talk’, where he shared the bill with Meryl Streep.

What are your impressions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and returning to that world?



First of all, I want to say that I feel very lucky to be back in the Marvel Universe. Being part of this new stage with the new group of characters that is being presented is quite exciting. I think this movie tries to do something different from all of the above so hopefully it will be refreshing and exciting.

Introduce us to Sersi, your character.

Well, Sersi is an Eternal and she is an empath. It can manipulate matter, so it has the ability to transform certain things into others. On the other hand, you realize that she doesn’t understand the extent of her powers when you first see her in the movie. Then he discovers that it is more powerful than he ever imagined.

Brian Bowen Smith

Develop the story.

The Eternals have lived on Earth for the past 7,000 years. Much of that time they have been in hiding, living among humans or exiles. They came to Earth to protect humans from the Deviants and thus allow civilizations to continue to grow as they have to this day. They think they have eliminated all the Deviants and are waiting for the call to return home.

Did you document yourself for the movie?

Yes. I took a look at the original Jack Kirby comics and focused on the character back then. Then I read the script to get an idea of ​​where they wanted to take this character in the new adaptation. It was interesting to witness, not only with Sersi, but with many other characters, how they had been influenced by human mythology. We explain some of that in the movie, the beginning of some of these stories. Sprite has a lot to do with it, so it was a combination of everything. Even so, Sersi in our story is different, she is her own incarnation, so she is not exactly how some will remember her from the comics.

Did you develop ties as a group?

Yes, they are an amazing group of people and I was very excited to be able to work with them. I had never worked with either. He had met Richard Madden and Kit Harington before, but nothing professional. The link was created quite quickly. We are a large, somewhat dysfunctional, family.

What did you think of your wardrobe?

Putting it on was surreal. You’ve seen the art concept before, but you don’t know what the suit is going to look like until you face it. The truth is that it was much more comfortable than I would have expected. It was amazing, I really liked my suit.

Brian Bowen Smith

Tell me what it was like to work with Kit Harington.

Kit Harington is charming. It’s great. Dane Whitman, the character he plays, and Sersi have a special chemistry because he really is the first human she falls in love with. It’s easy to understand why your relationship works. Dane is actually pretty sure of himself. He has a kind of quiet confidence that Sersi finds attractive and they have a good time together. You can imagine them together and understand why Sersi cares. It was fun shooting those scenes with Kit.

Tell me about the love triangle.

Sersi and Ikaris share quite a bit of history. They have been on and off for about 5,000 years. So yes, it is a long relationship. What could it be compared to? I guess Ikaris is like that ex you can’t forget. Is good for you? It is not? She continues to be attracted to him. And he for her… but they have hurt each other in the past.

There is true love and many experiences in common, but Sersi turns the page at the beginning of the film. He has found someone he loves and of course, that is the moment when Ikaris returns to his life.

I love what Ikaris and Sersi have. It’s a very different dynamic from the one shared by Sersi and Dani. Sersi is broken. Suddenly he finds himself in a situation that he would never have thought to be in. He believed that Ikaris was a thing of the past, and then they have to go out in search of the other Eternals and live something crucial together. It is easy to understand why they are attracted to each other. There is an undeniable chemistry. They are old souls that grew up together.

It is the first time that Marvel has created the plot of a movie around a love story. I hope people enjoy it, because it’s something we haven’t seen before. I’m looking forward to hearing if people think Sersi should finish off Dane or Ikaris. I think it will be 50/50. The truth is, I don’t know who I would choose.

Brian Bowen Smith

What is the scope of this movie?

It is definitely a very ambitious movie. You have 10 new characters. It encompasses 7,000 years. You are on Earth but also in space and you are seeing periods of history that have not been shown long before. They are not your typical sites either. We traveled to ancient Mesopotamia, Babylon, the Gupta Empire… I think this movie allows you to see a wide range of cultures and geography. The scale and its scope are gigantic.

Where did you travel?

We shot at Piccadilly Circus, London. That day was intense. We also shot in Oxford, Salisbury, Fuerteventura, on the Lanzarote volcano and in other locations. We shot some scenes in Hampstead Heath and Belsize Park (London) as well.

What are you most excited about for the public to discover?

I want people to meet the new characters. I’m also excited for you to join this crazy journey. The movie has action, it has comedy, it has romance, it is epic… I am very, very excited that audiences can finally see it.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io