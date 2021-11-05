Innocents, Farah Zeynep Abdullah: who is Dj Artz, the boyfriend of the Turkish actress | Wounded souls | Masumlar Apartmani | Turkish soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

Who is the boyfriend of Farah Zeynep Abdullah? The Turkish actress has become one of the most recognized figures not only in the country, but also internationally, for her leading role in Inci, along with Birkan Sokullu (Han), in the soap opera “Inocentes”. The production, also known as “Masumlar Apartmani“Has turned her into a celebrity who has broken language barriers.

MORE INFORMATION: Farah Zeynep Abdullah, from “Innocents” to convert to Bergen, the Turkish singer who died at the hands of her husband

The artist 32 years old, born on August 17, 1989 in Istanbul, began her career in 2010 in the television series titled “Öyle Bir Geçer Zaman Ki”, Where he gave life to Aylin Akarsu Talaşoğlu. Similarly, he was in other television productions between 2012 and 2018, such as “Muhteşem Yüzyıl Kösem” and “Gülizar”.

While, in the cinema, he debuted in 2013 with the character of Mediha Sessiz on “Kelebeğin Rüyası”. His work on the big screen has also been active and his most recent role was in 2018 with Begüm Atman Karataş in “Bizim İçin Şampiyon”.

MORE INFORMATION: The love that the secret killed, the story of Caner Cindoruk and Farah Zeynep Abdullah

Farah Zeynep Abdullah, in addition, it is singer, and has released a number of tracks since 2014. His latest work in this art has been a collaboration with Erol evgin, entitled “Sen Unutulacak Kadın Mısın?”. However, it was not until her role as Inci in “Innocents” that her fame was projected like never before.

Turkish actress Farah Zeynep Abdullah will play singer Bergen (Photo: Farah Zeynep Abdullah / Instagram)

WHO IS DJ ARTZ, THE CURRENT PARTNER OF FARAH ZEYNEP ABDULLAH?

The boyfriend of Farah Zeynep Abdullah it is Dj artz, a talented artist and producer who has over 114 thousand followers on his official account on Instagram. The actress of “Innocent”He made their sentimental relationship official through his social network with a more than enlightening photograph.

“Please replace that heart you stole”, the Inci interpreter wrote in her Instagram post, referring to the song of “If it’s you, Bari“From the popular Aleyna Tilki. In this way, he surprised his followers, although this couple was already rumored.

According to Turkish media, Farah and Efe Çelik, real name of the DJ, have dated for more than five months. “What’s up, come and tell me”, wrote Efe, for his part, in his account, with another photograph where he is seen giving a kiss on the forehead to the protagonist of the Turkish soap opera “Masumlar Apartmani”.

WHO HAVE BEEN THE COUPLES OF FARAH ZEYNEP ABDULLAH?

ESER YENENLER

Thus, in 2011 he met the comic actor Eser yenenler with whom he maintained a relationship of three years. In 2013 this romance would come to an end -according to Turkish media- due to the large amount of work that both had to comply with and because of the distance.

Eser yenenler At the age of 11 he began to participate in plays and later entered the University of Marmara. He is an actor noted for his skills as a host on shows like “Cok Güzel Hareketler Bunlar” and “3 Adam” in Turkey. He has participated in films such as “Neseli Hayat” of 2009 and “Cok Filim Hareketler Bunlar” of 2010.

MORE INFORMATION: What was the controversy that could have landed Ezgi Mola, actress of “Inocentes”

GÖKHAN TIRYAKI

In 2014 he met the movie director Gökhan Tiryaki, who at that time was 17 years older than her. At the end of 2017 the love between them ended.

Gökhan Tiryaki, was born in 1972 in Turkey and has become one of the most recognized figures in the world of cinema in his country. Among his main films are “Ali & Nino”; “Üç maymun”; “Ahtlat Agaci”; among others.

CANER CINDORUK

In 2017 Farah Zeynep Abdullah became the girlfriend of Caner Cindoruk, a renowned actor in Turkey who has been part of important series and soap operas.

Caner Cindoruk starred in the soap opera “Woman”And is known as the Turkish George Clooney. That same year both actors starred in “Muhtesem Yüzyil: Kösem” where love would be born whose illusion only lasted one year.

AHMET RIFAR SUNGAR

Also, in 2018, she began dating the actor. Ahmet Rifar Sungar, another of the actors of the telenovela “Woman”.

The actor was born on July 9, 1983 in Istanbul – Turkey.

DÖGU DEMIRKOL

A year later it was known that the actress had a relationship of three months ago with the renowned actor Doğu Demirkol, which ended at the end of that same year.

PHOTOS OF DJ ARTZ ON INSTAGRAM