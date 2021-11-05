Indiana Jones 5 has terrible news

The movie Indiana Jones 5 does not stop generating bad news, from the injury of Harrison Ford to the tragedy of which we have now learned.

The New York Post has reported that a member of the crew from the filming of Indiana Jones 5 has died while in his hotel room in Morocco, while filming the film. Is about Nic Cupac, a veteran camera operator who according to the first revelations has died of natural causes. For now, it is unknown if this event will delay filming.

Among the last works of Nic Cupac there are great movies like Cruella, Jurassic Park: The Fallen Kingdom, Star Wars: The last Jedi, Fantastic animals and where to find them and much more … Among his specialties and for what they had hired him to Indiana Jones 5 it was to build and maintain camera equipment. This work is crucial for productions, especially with a film like this that involves a series of moving parts and action.

What will the movie be about?

For now little information is known about the plot of Indiana Jones 5, but it is speculated that it will be set in the 60s during the space race. Mads mikkelsen He will play a Nazi who has infiltrated NASA and his true goal is to build a machine to travel back in time and change the end result of World War II. But luckily, the famous archaeologist (Harrison ford) and a brilliant British journalist (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) will take care of preventing all of this from happening. This is the first time that the action hero faces the American government, although it is clear that it is for a good cause. It will also have all the action, humor and fantastic elements of the saga, although James mangold has replaced as director Steven Spielberg.

Are you looking forward to seeing Indiana Jones 5? The film will serve to fire the character and we will see it on June 30, 2023. So we still have to wait a bit.