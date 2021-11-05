Including Mankai and green tea in the diet improves heart health

MADRID, Oct 22 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Fasting levels of ghrelin, known as the “hunger hormone,” spike after weight loss and may help reduce belly fat and improve the body’s sensitivity to insulin, according to a study published in the ‘Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism ‘, from the North American Endocrine Society.

Ghrelin is a hormone derived from the stomach that stimulates the appetite. Ghrelin levels rise during the overnight fast when the person sleeps and fall after a meal.

The 18-month clinical trial study found that diet induces elevation of fasting ghrelin levels and that elevation of fasting ghrelin is associated with loss of visceral abdominal fat and improved sensation to insulin.

This suggests that individuals who have higher fasting ghrelin levels after weight loss face a lower risk of developing diabetes or other metabolic diseases.

Individuals who followed the green-Mediterranean diet, which included a green leafy vegetable called Mankai or duckweed and green tea and omitted red meat, had a two-fold increase in fasting ghrelin levels compared to participants who followed a more traditional Mediterranean diet or a healthy balanced diet, suggesting that this approach may have additional cardiometabolic benefits.

“The results suggest that fasting ghrelin levels may be a valuable indicator of cardiometabolic health after weight loss,” says study lead author Iris Shai of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel and from the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in the United States.

Shai and her colleagues recently proposed the Green-MED diet as an improved version of the healthy MED diet in the DIRECT PLUS trial. This clinical trial study examined fasting ghrelin levels in 294 participants for 18 months.

During the clinical trial, participants with abdominal obesity or dyslipidemia – a condition with abnormally high cholesterol or fats in the blood – were randomly assigned to one of three diets: follow the healthy diet guidelines, the Mediterranean diet, or a version green of the Mediterranean diet based on vegetable proteins and without red meat.

All participants, who were selected in an isolated workplace, received controlled lunches, were instructed to exercise, and were provided with a gym membership.

Individuals who followed the green Mediterranean diet, which included daily consumption of green tea and a green leafy vegetable called Mankai, had fasting ghrelin levels twice as high as those who followed a traditional Mediterranean diet, despite similar calorie restriction and weight loss.

“Elevating fasting ghrelin levels could help explain why the Green Mediterranean diet optimized the microbiome, reduced liver fat, and improved cardiometabolic health more than the other diets in our study,” Shai says.

“The results of our study suggest that fasting ghrelin is an essential hormonal factor in the recovery of insulin sensitivity associated with diet and the regression of visceral adiposity, or the reduction of belly fat,” adds the first author of the work, Gal Tsaban, researcher and cardiologist at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and Soroka University Medical Center, both in Israel.

He points out that “the differential and specific response of the diet to the elevation of fasting ghrelin levels could suggest another mechanism in which different dietary regimens, such as the green-Mediterranean diet, reduce cardiometabolic risk.”