In defense of traditional medicine

The times that run, for those who are good observers, are conducive to realizing everything that is truly important (and essential), in our existence and relationship with the environment. And also, above all, in how the greater knowledge we have about what makes us good, or the opposite, part of that relationship of link with nature, or the environment.

Many people on the planet, in the midst of this bio-health crisis that has severely hit millions of inhabitants in any geographical point, we are convinced, and with increasing certainty, that one of the main causes of this imbalance comes from the ambition of the human being himself, in his desire to control and create greater dependence on often unsuspected economic interests.

And now we have news of what the company “Conameca” and Francisco Aedo have presented before the Chamber of Deputies, an initiative that has been approved by many of those “representatives” who do not know the history and culture of Mexico: abrogate the right to certify all Mexican plants and at the same time oblige those who practice traditional medicine to be certified in order to practice it. This initiative, clearly business, is about to reach the Senate, where, when approved, it would strip the people of Mexico of an exceptional heritage legacy, unique in the world.

In these last times, in which the individual consumption of medicines has increased so much, there is a tendency to return to natural sources to cure diseases, and it is not a fashion, but the intimate need to adopt, in all aspects, a simpler way of life and in accordance with nature.

Perhaps no country in Latin America shows such a sustained work as Mexico in researching its medicinal herbalism. This, adopting different approaches, if not complementary in the programs and projects, at least convergent: botanical, ethnobotanical, historical, anthropological, medical, chemical, pharmacological, toxicological and clinical. Many scientists today view traditional and ancestral knowledge with respect, although institutionally it is intended to be hidden, as if it were something reprehensible.

“People still act with pride in academic settings,” an anthropologist friend who has dedicated many years to studying shamanic practices in the Huasteca Hidalguense once told me. “Institutional medicine – he maintains – has dissociated itself from the principle that a being composed of mind, body and spirit is found in the patient, who will only obtain a state of ‘well-being’, when he acquires good harmony in these three aspects”.

And indeed, most of today’s doctors limit themselves to studying pathology or pathological anatomy; to diagnose, depending on physical signs and symptoms, without being interested in the life and history of the patient, even going so far as to underestimate the conflict that the disease is causing. On the other hand, those who practice traditional medicine, start from the knowledge that the patient is an integral being, also linked to the environment that surrounds him.

Holistic or alternative medicine, which is just beginning to be discussed today, collects all that knowledge that has survived in almost all cultures, understanding that if our mind and spirit are in harmony, disease cannot exist. “Our intolerances result in diseases”, say famous doctors like Bach or Kraus and I have come to understand that this is the case. “Disease is the result of wrong thoughts and actions and ceases when thoughts and actions are put in order,” says Dr. Bach in his “Floral Writings.”

The well-remembered teacher Raquel Magdaleno (a chemist pharmacobiologist who promotes the recognition of traditional medicine in the state of Morelos), whom I had the opportunity to meet some five years ago in a workshop that she generously offered us, told us that the human being is an energy body that it is in harmony with higher planes and that the correct and harmonious development of an action can always be discovered in ourselves as long as we are in contact with our interiority. She showed us some secrets of the plants, with the recommendation to preferably use those found in the place itself and respecting the knowledge that the inhabitants of the same have of them.

Through her and other people like her, I was able to realize that not only the human being falls into disease, but that we are capable of making the environment around us sick – including living beings. “Most of the non-native Americans on this continent are trapped in processes that they do not understand, cannot adapt to, and which destroy them spiritually and physically. They refuse to understand that trying to control the nature that contains them totally, is nothing more than an illusion, but they get to cause imbalance with it, ”said the head of the Cheyenne tribe, Gayle High Pine. And in Michoacán we corroborate this with the damages of all kinds caused by the excessive planting of monocultures and indiscriminate felling of forests.

“Among the Indians,” reflected the biologist friend Rodolfo Sandoval, “our entire existence, not so long ago, was made of reverence. Traditions, rituals, medicine, food, were closely related to our plants ”. Today we are faced with the possibility that this cultural, ancestral, life bond will be taken away or controlled from us. Let’s do something to prevent it!