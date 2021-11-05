IMSS Bienestar achieves 121 surgical procedures in reproductive health days in Hidalgo, Tamaulipas – La Verdad

Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas (November 3, 2021) .- The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Tamaulipas made jornates reproductive health directed to women, men and couples in childbearing age, where they were offered services concerning sexual and reproductive health.

Mmethods such as no-scalpel vasectomy and the salpingoclasia, as well as family planning counseling sessions for couples who are already satisfiedyou take with the children they have, it was granted by experts professionals of the Health of the IMSS Tamaulipas.

In this regard, the owner of the IMexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) on Tamaulipas, Dr. Velia Patricia Silva Delfín, he pointed than vasectomy and salpingoclasia are methods safe and permanentyes, It allowsn rapid recovery of lyou patients. ANDn the case of vasectomy, the varones require sorthe four hours of repbear after the intervention Yesn need for hospitalization; For women, recovery after surgery lasts an average of seven days.

Dr. Silva Delfín pointed out that a total of 121 surgical procedures were performed: 97 salpingoclasias and 24vasectomies. He indicated that these services are aimed at low-income people who do not have social security who live in the most remote rural areas, he concluded.

These actions were developed under strict safety and hygiene protocol to protect patients, as well as staff to avoid COVID-19 infections.