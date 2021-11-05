IMF recommends that Mexican authorities maintain a gradual pace in normalization of monetary policy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommended that the Mexican authorities maintain “a gradual rhythm” in the normalization of its monetary policy, which balances the support for the economic recovery while keeping inflation expectations anchored.

In its annual report on Mexico, released on Friday by the Mexican central bank, the IMF noted that recent inflationary pressures, although mostly temporary, pose a “difficult balancing act” amid still considerable economic slack.

Therefore, they recommended “a gradual and data-driven pacing” of the monetary politicsthat “carefully” considers both the performance of the economy and the objective of keeping inflation under control.

It is expected that the inflation The annual rate for October accelerates to 6.14%, according to a Reuters poll, which would be its highest level in four years, reinforcing expectations that Banco de México would raise its benchmark interest rate for the fourth time in a row, currently at a 4.75 percent.

The IMF highlighted the recovery of the second largest Latin American economy from its worst recession in decades, driven by the United States and the reopening of activities, affected by the coronavirus pandemic.