“I’m influenced” Megan Fox chooses her look based on what her boyfriend wears

Every relationship goes through different stages but merging looks is already another level. Since the beautiful actress Megan Fox announced her affair with Machine Gun Kelly, they have automatically become the couple of the year; However, since they both began to show their love to the world, we could see that they wore daring outfits together. Megan fox confesses to choosing her look according to her boyfriend’s style.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly combine their looks

We have seen Megan with increasingly extroverted looks, she has reflected a huge transformation talking about style, imitating some pieces of the rocker and mimicking in each of her outings, even if her date is casual.

However, the actress was harshly criticized when she wore a stunning almost nude outfit at the 2021 VMAs and mentioned that it was her boyfriend who had chosen it. We see that the rapper has a lot of influence on the looks Megan wears.

“I am very influenced by everything that she takes out of her closet. Kelly always wears something crazy ”mentions the actress to The Post.

According to the actress it all started on one of their first dates when they went to Palm Springs. “He took me home and said: ‘Let’s have the same manicures'” Megan mentions that since then they have decided to coordinate their outfits.

Megan Fox’s New Style

The happy couple has grabbed all the attention for their different coordinated looks (planned or not) they always show off a modern, urban look, with a lot of style and attitude. Megan has made it clear that she is living a happy relationship with the rocker, where she has placed her as a fashion icon by merging her classic and glamorous style with some more relaxed and youthful garments that are more Machine’s style like wool hats and other accessories that give it a much more youthful appearance.

Another trend marked in the Megan Fox of the present is the garments oversize, she has chosen clothing and accessories in versions with more structure at the waist to highlight curves and femininity.

Since the beginning of their relationship we have been participants in funny looks that the couple always wears; For example, when Kelly painted her tongue black on Billboard Music Awards, since that way it coordinated better with the Fox dress and a week later during the iHearRadio Music AwardsIt was the dolls “Barbie” and “Ken” in person. We realized that not only do they mimic their styles, but they even choose garments from the same firm.

Megan confirms that her current partner, Machine Gun Kelly, has helped her improve the way she dresses by stepping out of her comfort zone. On one occasion, she confesses that she ditched her yoga outfit at the time they started their relationship to fit in with a more daring style.

He has known how to adapt well to his style, to tell the truth, that new style looks great on him; however, let’s hope she doesn’t forget her essence and remains the same old Megan. Of course it is better to always be renewing the style, but not for a couple, what do you think?