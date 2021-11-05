IKEA puts on sale some curtains that absorb noise

IKEA has been creating items focused on improving homes for decades, making them more welcoming, more beautiful, more functional and an endless number of attributes that each person considers that their ideal home should have.

Now the Swedish firm has focused on one of the great problems that houses in cities have and that can destroy the feeling of peace that we all want in our home: noise pollution.

Source: IKEA

And there is few things as annoying as unwanted soundEither external noises (cars, music …) or internal noises (dragging chairs, working appliances …).

To help combat this ‘sound enemy’ IKEA has launched GUNNLAUG, some curtains that absorb noise thanks to the fibers with which they are made, which have the ability to absorb echo and reverb of mid and high frequencies.

The curtains are ISO 354 certified and are made from 100% recycled chenille yarn, a fabric that can absorb between 50% and 100% more sound than other fabrics of a similar quality and weight.

In addition to their ability to minimize noise, curtains are also reduce the overall light level and provide privacy by preventing outsiders from seeing through them clearly.

The GUNNLAUG line is now for sale on the IKEA website at a price of € 59 in Spain to 1,499 pesos in Mexico and to 49 dollars in the United States. And you can get it in white and gray.

