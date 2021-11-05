If Pérez is ahead of Max, let him stay ahead

Sergio Pérez has been one of the centers of attention during the press conferences prior to the Grand Prix of Mexico City, not only for being the local rider, but also for the fact that his good run of results comes at a key moment for the contest between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the 2021 Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship.

The Mexican has added two consecutive podiums in Turkey and the United States and now reaches a track where he is expected to Red Bull RB16B be competitive after results in previous years where they have obtained podiums and victories on the Mexican track.

Given this situation, it is considered that Perez He could be in the mix for the fight for the first places and the question arises whether he would give up his position should Verstappen be behind him to favor the Dutchman’s sum of points and help him in his fight for his first title.

The Mexican has said that it would not be an easy decision for him or for Red Bull to reach the team orders, but he also expressed that he is a man who seeks to contribute as a whole to the team.

Sebastian Vettel, current driver of Aston martin, was asked about his opinion about team orders, a subject in which the German has had varied episodes such as his refusal to obey them when he was part of Red Bull as in the 2013 Malaysian Grand Prix and the famous episode of “Multi 21” where he refused to obey a directive to let his then partner Mark Webber pass.

The Teuton indicated that he is not in favor of this class of strategies, but explained that there are two types of team orders.

“I’m not a fan of team orders, but there are two different types,” said the Aston Martin prior to the start of the Mexico City Grand Prix.

“There is the team order in which you give in and recover in the same race, if you have different strategies. And then there is obviously the team order where clearly one has to go out of the way to make the other score more points. “

“I still think it is bad and I will be in favor of never having team orders. I think they are wrong and nobody likes them ”.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

In the specific case of Pérez, Vettel recommended that he should not give up his position to a request from Red Bull, although he also understands the dilemma in which the Mexican driver would find himself faced with a fight for a championship that seems to be defined by the minimum differences .

“If it turns out that Checo is ahead, then let him stay ahead and if he is not ahead, let him pass whoever it is, be it a Mercedes or a Red Bull.”

“But I can also see if that doesn’t happen and let Max go by whatever way. Valtteri has been in that position, so it’s not pleasant, “he concluded.