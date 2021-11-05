“I’d rather exercise than a lipo”: Tania Rincón spoke about her physical changes after giving birth

The driver was happy with her body (Photo: Instagram / @ taniarin)

In early 2021, Tania Rincón introduced little Amelia, her daughter, through an emotional post on social networks. However, almost a year after the baby is born, The host revealed how this stage of motherhood has been for her and the changes your body has undergone.

“This time, with Amelia’s pregnancy, Yes, I did have spots, but when she was born, after a few days they were removed; As for stretch marks, I tell you that in my first pregnancy I already had my hips and now with Amelia I imagined it would be worse, but no, my body has been very grateful. I could tell you that I came out unscathed from the stretch marks on my belly, but in the hip I have a lot, I don’t feel sorry to say it “, expressed the artist for TV and novels.

In addition, he pointed out that his stretch marks did not bother him, as they are a symbol of maturity and stressed the importance of learning to love every mark or scar on the body.

It is precisely the acceptance, after having Amelia it has cost me a lot to lower my abdomen, because it has already stretched twice. There are chubby ones that it has cost me to disappear, but I almost presume them because they give me a lot of pride. In the end, I was a mom and that makes me super proud. I prefer to burn fat with exercise and diet, than to undergo a lipo.

In this sense, Rincón delved into the importance of the process and the merits of being disciplined in the exercise, since in that way, the results were very gratifying.

“I’m not against those who prefer cosmetic procedures, but what makes me happy is wanting it and feeling good about myself,” she said.

The host remarked that she currently eats healthy, but does not deny desserts, cookies and chocolate ice cream.

“Since I was discharged in this second pregnancy, I started to exercise gradually because you don’t bring the same strength. The first months I took great care in eating due to the issue of breastfeeding; Right now, I eat practically everything, I give myself my tastes ”, he pointed out.

Tania Rincón said that during pregnancy kept exercising, even a few days before giving birth. That situation helped her to dilate and that labor was not so strenuous.

“Welcome Amelia, you make us immensely happy. We are overflowing with love for your arrival”Tania wrote next to a photograph of the newborn wrapped in a pink blanket at the end of last January. Daniel Pérez, husband of the former driver of Come the joy, he replied the same message.

A series of television figures and colleagues of the host of various sports projects reacted to the photograph of the newborn: “Welcome precious Amelia!”wrote the presenter and singer, Cynthia Rodríguez; “How beautifulaaaa, just like the mother … bless my Taniarin”, also expressed the host of Tv Azteca, Kristal Silva.

The drivers of the program Today they also added to the reactions of emotion and tenderness as they broadcast this morning’s program and sent congratulations to the host of Warriors 2020.

