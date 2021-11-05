Iberdrola’s largest investment in the US is in danger after a negative public report – El Periodico de la Energía

The largest investment of Iberdrola in the United States, what the purchase of the energy company would entail PNM Ressources for 4.2 billion dollars (about 3.625 million euros), is now in danger after a public reportor that questions the image of the company and the management of its US subsidiary Avangrid.

The operation, which Iberdrola took for granted and which would make it the third largest renewable energy operator in the United States, was discouraged in a 445-page report commissioned by the New Mexico Regulatory Commission (public) and made public last Monday.

In the event that the operation, which will affect 800,000 consumers in New Mexico and Texas, goes ahead, the report advises that parts of the contract be modified to guarantee precisely the rights of those consumers, both families and businesses.

The expert Ashley schannauer, a kind of judge whose reports are not binding but are usually taken into account, highlights in his report that the purchase of the PNM company will probably mean higher prices for consumers and a slowdown in the development of energy sources in the state.

It alludes to the fact that Avangrid already has four plants in the United States of which three offer unsatisfactory services, and one of them (in the state of Maine) was considered the most deficient in a national survey of energy suppliers, and the fact that the company has paid millions of dollars in penalties for service deficiencies.

But one of the most delicate points is when the expert cites the judicial problems of Ignacio Sánchez Galán, the president of Iberdrola, charged since last June in the Villajero case “for bribery, violation of privacy and forgery of documents” against competing companies.

The expert Schannauer underlines in his ruling that “criminal investigation is relevant because it can be the reflection of a culture” (at Iberdrola), since “PNM must maintain its culture of respect for state and federal laws.”



Post Views:

730