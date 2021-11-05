“I did not like my season, but it will raise my qualification”

MEXICO CITY – The first and most acrid critic of Sergio Pérez is Checo Pérez. The Mexican did not like his 2021 season in Formula 1, but he is sure that he has found the ideal set-up in the Red bull and that your ‘final grade’ in this course will be much better at the end of the calendar.

The Mexican pilot affirmed that there are several factors that have determined the course of his work this year. Getty Images

Interviewed by ESPN Digital In the paddock of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez right in front of the hospitality of his team, Checo Pérez acknowledged that, although there are many mitigating factors, he has let go of good points and races because he and his team were “lost” in the set-up of his car .

“We got lost a bit in the middle of the season trying to find a path that led to nothing and we lost a lot of points and a lot of important races, but we realized it and we came back, and I think we already have a lot more the car and how to get the best performance. from Red Bull, “said the 31-year-old Mexican.

He claims to be fundamental in the development of the 2022 car, which he already drove in the simulator, but is focused on being third in the championship to give Red Bull the Constructors’ Championship.

He also believes that it is feasible to beat Max in 2022 without antagonizing him and while surfing the internet he enjoys the occurrences of Mexican fans with the “Checo de Cartón”.

Here, the rest of the interview.

Did they try to make the car similar to Max’s?

“Yes, at the end at the end of the day, Formula 1 cars have a very small window where they work and as much as you feel more comfortable it is not necessarily faster. It was what happened to us.”

How would you rate your work with Red Bull so far?

“There are many factors, if you see it coldly, I am not happy with my season, but there are many factors, if you look at the drivers who changed teams, especially to different cars, the example of Ricciardo, a super top driver and it cost him His adaptation, the same with him, was my case. It has been difficult for me to adapt, but I think it is difficult to put a number on it now and if I close strong, as I hope, the qualification will be different. So I better wait for the end of the year ” .

And that can be applied here, what they learned in Austin?

“Yes, without a doubt. Not only in Austin, I think we have already had several races where we should have four or five podiums in a row, we have done a good job in the last few races, but, without a doubt, I hope that this weekend there will be the extra jump I need to get on pole and win the race. “

What do you think has been your biggest contribution to Red Bull?

“I think the experience, the amount of points that I have taken from Mercedes, the amount of points that I have given to Max, to the team, is always positive and not only the way we work, how we have pushed in all areas. the team has been positive. “

You have never had contracts of more than one year, except once and it could not be fulfilled, I suppose you want to have a multi-year contract. What do you have to do to get a multi-year contract?

“Being solid from the start, it’s in the last five races, finishing very strong in my adaptation and starting next year on the right foot, being the driver to beat.”

During the interview, full of engine noises, just before eating and very hungry, as he himself said, he did not skimp on analyzing himself positively, but objectively, he did not skimp on adjectives.

How important do you think you will be for the development of the 2022 car? What have you done about it now?

“Fundamental. Every weekend in the engineering meetings, I have been involved in it, already tested it in the simulator. But we are at a certain point in the championship where we are risking our lives and, on the other hand, we have to prepare a car totally new”.

Your goal is always to win the title, in whatever car you are and wherever you are, but how will you at Red Bull fight for the title next year without facing or antagonizing Max?

“We have a very good relationship and there is a good atmosphere in the team, he is a great athlete when I have been in front of him, he has recognized it very well, I do not see why there is a problem.”

You have been asked a thousand times today if you would let Max pass or not in the Mexican GP, ​​but under what circumstances and what positions should Max and Hamilton have for this to be possible?

“I think it’s difficult to think about it now, we have to wait to see where each of us is on Saturday, but let’s hope we qualify on pole.”

Is your goal at the end of the year to finish third or contribute towards the team and driver titles Red Bull needs?

“I think that to win the Constructors’ Championship I have to be third, without a doubt.”

Do you see it feasible?

“Yes, I am going to close the last five races very strong, every point is fundamental today and I see no reason not to do it, fighting for victory in the last five races.”

How do you imagine the start on that long straight and the arrival at the first corner?

“Complicated. It is a curve where there are always accidents, so it is the most important curve.”

What will be the best line?

“There is never a better line before the races, it is always during the races and the interesting thing is that you can never plan a start, no matter how historically it is always on the outside, at the moment everything changes.”

What’s the funniest thing you’ve seen about you posted on social media this year?

“This year they had me dying of laughter with the ‘Checo de cardboard’ (a life-size photograph that various brands put all over Mexico in stores, workshops and businesses and that people stole to collect them), they took me to weddings, to get vaccinated , everywhere, the truth, the occurrences of the Mexican are unique ”.