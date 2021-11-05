Hugh Jackman remembers what it was like to prepare for a Wolverine movie

Although Hugh jackman has assured time and again that his return to the role of Wolverine is completely off the table, the actor has not necessarily forgotten his past as the one who gave life to a favorite from the comics and movies of Marvel on the big screen.

As comicbook reports, at the time Jackman commented that to follow up on the role of Wolverine a young actor was needed who could keep up with the responsibility of the role.

And although we thought this referred to a matter of satiety, now we can see that the rigorous diet and strict exercise plan was so aggressive that, indeed, at 53 years old it is almost impossible to follow:

Through a publication on his official Instagram account, the actor recalled how painful it was for him not only to stay in shape, but to reach the unrealistic physical expectation of the role that being Wolverine represented.

And although in his first films he did not look so muscular, remember that now in ‘Logan’, playing his “younger” and more powerful version deserved a perfect body that again, at 50 years old, was difficult to obtain.

So we better not wait for miracles; what one day was will not be and it is better that we get used to the idea that someone else takes the skin of Wolverine now that the X Men they seem to be gradually incorporated into the MCU.