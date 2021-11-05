How we saw the last of Zack Greinke with the Astros

Every story has an ending, they say out there and it seems that Zack greinke with the Astros of Houston ended, as it is expected that by the season 2022 from Major League Baseball – MLB this pitcher does not continue on this team.

According to the rumors of the already started offseason, everything seems to indicate that Zack Greinke for 2022 will take a new course in the Major Leagues and will not sign a new contract with the Astros, so in the last World Series perhaps we saw the last of this pitcher with this uniform, being a story that ends after three seasons.

Wants to hit

Bob Nightengale, reported that Greinke will almost certainly not sign a new contract with the Astros and that he will possibly hear offers from National League teams, we imagine that to continue increasing his records as a hitting pitcher (since he hits well), if not ask him to the Braves who suffered it in the recently concluded World Series.

Houston #Astros news:

1) Esteemed pitching coach Brent Strom will retire.

2) Zack Greinke will leave the Astros but wants to continue pitching for an NL team.

3) Dusty Baker will be back, and sign a contract for 2022 in the next 48 hours. – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 3, 2021

It is good to remember that Greinke along with Carlos Correa and Justin Verlander is one of the Astros players who are free agents for MLB 2022 and that after two and a half seasons, this story came to an end.

His batting

This pitcher has taken a total of 521 at-bats in his MLB career, giving up 117 hits, nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 49 runs, nine stolen bases, AVG of .225, OBP of .262, OPS of .598 and an SLG of .336.

Numbers on the Astros

Zack Greinke played a total of 52 games for Houston, posting a 3.73 ERA and 239 strikeouts.

Also, remember that this is a pitcher with six All-Star appearances, six Gold Gloves, two Silver Bats, and a Cy Young Award.