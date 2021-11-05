How much money has Cardi B spent on her daughter Kulture?

Cardi B is a millionaire American rapper who brags about it and flaunts everything she couldn’t have as a child. His life was completely transformed since he decided to dedicate himself to music and today he lives a rich life.
The artist dedicates a part of her money to her first-born Kulture Kiari Cephus, the first daughter she had with rapper Offset. And in fact, on many occasions, Cardi B was criticized for the expensive gifts she gives the three-year-old girl who still has little awareness of the value of the material.
With a net worth of $ 40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Cardi B doesn’t spare a single penny on her little girl. When the girl turned one year old, the rapper gave her a custom-made diamond and white gold necklace by Elliot Eliantte and valued at no more and no less than $ 100,000. In addition, at that time, the rapper confessed that because it was the first birthday it was special and that is why she spent 400 thousand dollars in total on the celebration.
The giveaways have not stopped despite the criticism. This year, Cardi B made news again for giving her another diamond necklace valued at $ 150,000 to the youngest for her three years. Also this year, Cardi B surprised her daughter with a personalized luxury handbag from the prestigious brand Birkin, for which she invested 48 thousand dollars.
The rapper maintains a high lifestyle for her daughter and her family, as she ensures that she wants everyone to feel the same. As detailed by the “WAP” interpreter, Kulture lives on $ 250,000 a month, with the artist’s average monthly expenses being $ 300,000.