How much money has Cardi B spent on her daughter Kulture?

Sonia Gupta
32

Cardi B is a millionaire American rapper who brags about it and flaunts everything she couldn’t have as a child. His life was completely transformed since he decided to dedicate himself to music and today he lives a rich life.

The artist dedicates a part of her money to her first-born Kulture Kiari Cephus, the first daughter she had with rapper Offset. And in fact, on many occasions, Cardi B was criticized for the expensive gifts she gives the three-year-old girl who still has little awareness of the value of the material.

With a net worth of $ 40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Cardi B doesn’t spare a single penny on her little girl. When the girl turned one year old, the rapper gave her a custom-made diamond and white gold necklace by Elliot Eliantte and valued at no more and no less than $ 100,000. In addition, at that time, the rapper confessed that because it was the first birthday it was special and that is why she spent 400 thousand dollars in total on the celebration.

