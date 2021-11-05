How much does it cost to dress in the original and pirate Red Bull colors?

A full apocryphal Red Bull outfit is available for one-tenth the price of official merchandise

A Formula 1 fan can spend around 10,294 pesos ($ 503.51) if they want to fully dress in the colors of the Red Bull Racing team.: cap, t-shirt, sweatshirt, pants, tennis shoes and backpack.

For its part, at the pirate stalls that were installed for the Mexico City Grand Prix these prices are much lower, so they could spend only 10 percent of the total of original products.

While on the official website of the brand a special edition cap costs 1,099 pesos, among the street stalls it is between 150 and 250 pesos (11 dollars).

An official backpack can cost 1,699 pesos on the team’s website, but on the street they are only $ 300 and come with the number and name of ‘Checo’ Pérez.

Even Checo Pérez’s polo shirts are only 200 pesos and a shirt fetches $ 600; that is to say 29 dollars.

The streets of the Autodromo were filled with navy blue, having the local driver Checo Pérez as the star figure of the event.