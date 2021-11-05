How Cristiano Ronaldo became the ‘Mr. Football clutch

Cristiano Ronaldo’s last on-time goal for Manchester United, in the Champions League match at Atalanta, brought his tally to nine goals in his first 12 matches since returning to Old Trafford in the summer.

Assessing the 36-year-old’s overall contribution to the team today and the extent to which he is hampering the development of other players for the future is a debate for another time, but the Portugal captain has already saved United multiple times this time. season, saving them blushes with a string of key goals.

Cristiano returned to convert in Bergamo this week, not just one, but two goals in a chaotic 2-2 draw. With qualification to the knockout stage far from guaranteed, United looked headed for a debilitating defeat after falling twice on the scoreboard at Gewiss Stadium. Fortunately, his trusty one-man rescue team was on hand to bring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team out of the fire with a pair of excellent stoppage time goals – the first at 45 + 1 ‘and the second at 90 + 1’.

The double took Cristiano’s tally to five goals this season in the Champions League, placing his name alongside another one-season record by becoming the 36-year-old player with the most goals in the competition’s history, beating the record. marked by Laurent Blanc in 2001-02. It has turned out to be four straight Champions League games for United, their longest streak since scoring in 11 straight games for Real Madrid during their run to glory in 2017-18.

This last double once again highlighted the constant importance of Cristiano both in United and in Portugal, since 13 of the 15 goals he has scored in all competitions so far this season came when his team was losing or drawing. Cristiano has scored three game-changing goals in the span of four Champions League games for United this season, and his goals directly represent five of United’s seven points in Group F. With their iconic forward leading the way, United managed save six points when he had been losing in Europe so far this season.

What’s more, two of the four goals scored by Cristiano came after the 90th minute. No one, not even Lionel Messi, has scored more goals in the Champions League so late in the game.

Despite becoming the oldest United player to have scored two or more goals in a single game in a European competition, Cristiano simply refuses to let his age be a factor. Since he turned 35, he has scored exactly twice as many Champions League goals (10) as the next player off the list, who by the way is Didier Drogba (five). This season alone, Cristiano has scored eight goals for United in all competitions, which were pivotal for five wins and a draw, either opening the score or putting United up.

He has truly become “Mr Clutch” for the Red Devils, and his coach even compared him to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, a key figure in big games, in light of his exploits against Atalanta.

Of course, Cristiano has spent most of his career delivering great results on the biggest stages, usually taking center stage with a last-breath winning goal or an impressive crucial penalty as he simply won’t accept a loss. . While he seems to be honing in on this role more than ever this season, there are plenty of examples of Cristiano’s ability to rise to the challenge when it really matters.

It took Cristiano two years to win his first trophy with Real Madrid, but the one you already know ended the drought in the 2011 Copa del Rey final, with a tremendous header against Barcelona in overtime. From then on, the floodgates were opened, with Cristiano leading Real to win 15 trophies before leaving in 2018.





A Cristiano hat trick saw Portugal reach the 2014 World Cup just when it seemed like all was lost after falling 2-0 behind against Sweden in the second leg of the playoffs. This after Cristiano had scored the only goal of the game in the first leg to give his nation the advantage.

A Cristiano hat trick saw Portugal reach the 2014 World Cup just when it seemed like all was lost after falling 2-0 behind against Sweden in the second leg of the playoffs.

📅 09/08 to 6:45 PM#NationsLeague #AllPortugal pic.twitter.com/krebQKD6WG – Portugal (@selecaoportugal) August 16, 2020

Back at club level, he helped Real win four Champions Leagues with four wins in key moments, such as the comeback against Wolfsburg in the 2015-16 quarter-finals. Los Blancos were 2-0 down and out until the Portuguese star intervened with a hat trick to lead his team to the semis before ending up becoming the champions.

Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick as Real Madrid overturn 2-0 first-leg deficit against Wolfsburg to reach the Champions League semi-finals

Cristiano more than made up for Portugal’s failure at the 2014 World Cup four years later in Russia. With the clock in injury time and Spain leading 3-2 in their first group stage game, Cristiano Ronaldo kicked a sublime free kick from 30 yards to seal a tie and you became the oldest male player to score. a hat trick in a World Cup.

One year ago today, Cristiano did this.

He scored an even better hat trick for Juventus against Atlético Madrid in the 2018-19 Champions League round of 16. Trailing 2-0 in the first leg and facing elimination, Juve needed a miracle in the second leg in Turin if they were to reach the quarter-finals. When the time came, the most important “Mr Clutch” in Europe arrived.





Cristiano has also already done it with Manchester United, with his vital goal against Porto in the 2009 Champions League quarterfinals that continues to be celebrated to this day. United had tied the first leg 2-2 at Old Trafford and therefore needed to become the first British team to win at Porto if they were to continue with hopes of finishing in the last four still standing. After six minutes, this speedy winger fired an unstoppable torpedo from 40 yards that ended up sealing the game.

The last time Cristiano Ronaldo faced Porto, he delivered this absolute rocket

Of course, United ended up being humiliated 2-0 at Wembley at the mercy of Messi and Barcelona in the final. Perhaps it was at that moment that his insatiable desire to avoid defeat at all costs was born …