Here’s what’s next for Marvel after Eternals premiere

All the news from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that comes after Eternals

Since it appeared Iron Man in 2008, Marvel Studios and your now president Kevin Feige They began to experiment with the idea of ​​telling a long, interconnected story across multiple films with different main characters, crossing over from time to time, just like in the comics. That experiment was successful with The Avengers 2012 and it has had success after success ever since.

Today the movie of Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao. In the film we will see the Eternals, almost immortal beings created thousands of years ago to protect the Earth from an antagonistic force known as the Deviants. When the Deviants were defeated, the Eternals remained to guide humanity, only interfering if the Deviants returned. The story is set in motion when the Deviants return and, for the first time in 7,000 years, the Eternals must act.

With the premiere of this film the Marve’s Cinematic UniverseHe continues to grow and will grow even more with the films already confirmed. That is why we have made a list with all the films with a confirmed date that are to come from UCM

Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021)

One of the most anticipated films in general and of Marvel in particular. Peter parker look for the Doctor Strange for cast a spell that will make the world forget it’s Spider-Man, after what Mystery will reveal his secret identity in Spider-Man: Far From Home. But, when the spell goes wrong, Parker is thrust into the multiverse where he comes face-to-face with characters from previous Spider-Man movies. Abound rumors that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire may make appearances, but so far the only ones Confirmed returns are actors Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2022)

The sequel to Doctor Strange will have the filmmaker Sam raimi assuming the position of director of a story that delves fully into the multiverse. Elizabeth Olsen reprises her role as Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, after realizing his full potential at the end of the series of Scarlet Witch and Vision. Now he crosses paths with him Doctor Strange by Benedict Cumberbatch, who is trying to maintain order in the multiverse.

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022)

The screenwriter and director Taika waititi returns for this star-studded sequel. Thor: Love and Thunder presents the return of Jane Foster by Natalie Portmanwho now take the mantle of thor after the character of Chris Hemsworth. Guardians of the Galaxy also appear, picking up where it left off Avengers: Endgame, While Christian Bale plays the villainous Gorr, the Butcher God.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022)

Director Ryan coogler had planned a direct continuation of the first film but with the surprising death of the actor Chadwick boseman, Coogler set out to rewrite the script. Boseman will not be replaced in the sequel, so the plot details are a secret. But The entire main cast of the first film will return in the aptly named Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while Dominique thorne will make its debut in the UCM What Riri Williams, also known as Ironheart, an inventor who creates armor similar to that of Tony Stark’s Iron Man. Thorne will star in the Ironheart television series for Disney Plus after Black Panther 2.

The Marvels (February 17, 2023)

Nia DaCosta directs The Marvels. As the title suggests, the film reunites the superheroine played by Brie larson with other heroines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Confirmed to appear in the movie stands Monica Rambeau played by Teyonah Parris from Scarlet Witch and Vision and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). What’s more, Ms. Marvel will have her own series on Disney +.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (July 28, 2023)

Peyton reed, who directed the first two films, is back in the director’s chair. While the details of the story are a secret, the title suggests that the film will delve into the quantum realm that is glimpsed in Ant-Man and the Wasp, where the character of Janet van dyne, was lost for 30 years. What’s more, Jonathan Majors plays Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror after fans caught a glimpse of an alternate version of his character in the series finale of Loki. Bill murray it will also have a role in the tape.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

This movie will begin filming in November 2021 with James Gunn back in the director’s chair. The filmmaker has described the film as a final chapter for the Guardians, specifically in regards to his story arc. What’s more, Will poulter will play Adam warlock in the movie.