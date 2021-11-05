Here you can review the folios of the selected doctors ENARM 2021

It took months of preparation for the 2021 National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM) but something very important was still missing. It is never easy to face this challenge and less on this occasion for all the adversities and atypical situations that have arisen around the world. Although this year there were many changes in the call, the only thing pending was the publication with the selected pages. But after some inconsistencies and glitches on the website they were finally made known.

Last minute changes to dates

As a reminder, it should be noted that the original call indicated that the official list of results would be published on October 24, 2021. Although as the date approached, it was announced that now the results of the ENARM 2021 with those of selected pages would be announced on October 31. This modification is due to the fact that the period for the choice of specialty was extended.

In this sense, this time for the first time the young people were able to choose their specialty after the test and not before as usual. In this way, each one already knew their final score and in some cases this influenced them to modify their choice. If they knew that they had a low rating, they opted for an option in which such high results are not normally requested.

But it was not the only last minute change because after there was another tour on the official dates. Through their social networks the Interinstitutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS) reported that now the publication with the selected folios of the ENARM 2021 would be on November 4.

Finally the day arrived and according to several doctors it was not possible to access the portal to know the information. It was until the early hours of this November 5 when the selected pages of the ENARM 2021 were finally published.

This year places were offered for 27 different medical specialties

Pathological anatomy. Anesthesiology Audiology, Otoneurology and Phoniatrics. Quality of Clinical Care. General Surgery. Epidemiology. Medical Genetics. Geriatrics. Gynecology and Obstetrics. Imaging, Diagnostic and Therapeutic. Medicine of Physical Activity and Sports. Rehabilitation Medicine. Emergency Medicine. Work and Environmental Medicine. Family Medicine. Internal Medicine. Legal Medicine. Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging. Preventive medicine. Pneumology. Ophthalmology. Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery. Clinical Pathology. Pediatrics. Psychiatry. Radio Oncology. Traumatology and orthopedics.

But now the most important thing is to know the list with the selected folios of the ENARM 2021. The only clarification is that it is planned to add more places during the following days until all the places promised for this edition are fulfilled. For now, you can review the information in the following links.

List with folios by specialties in the Mexican category.

List with folios by specialties in the foreign category.