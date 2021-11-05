During this generation, Xbox is taking users of its platform with many opportunities to enjoy a lot of quality games, and also in a very easy and simple way. On the one hand we have Xbox Game Pass, the star subscription service of the Redmond company that is giving so much joy to the industry, and on the other hand we have the Free Play Days, an opportunity for Xbox Live Gold / Xbox Game Pass users Ultimate to try different games for a few days. And in this news we can already confirm that here come the 3 new games of the Free Play Days.
The titles in question have been announced on the Xbox Wire page, and are Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and Street Power Football, which will be available from today, November 4, until November 7. Then we leave you with a brief preview of each of them, in case any user is interested in taking a look at them for themselves.
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint now available
Become a Ghost, a special ops soldier sent to Auroa on a mission. The hostilities of Skell Tech have caused the distant archipelago, located somewhere in the South Pacific, to lose contact with the outside world. The Wolves’ rebel special ops team, led by an old comrade in arms, has taken over and is hunting you down. Lead your team and save civilians without being detected.
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Now Available
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is the sequel to the critically acclaimed game Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide. In this epic 4 player co-op game, you will fight alongside your friends against the forces of Chaos and the Skaven in the fantasy battle world of Warhammer. Vermintide 2 expands on intense first-person combat with a new enemy faction, 15 new professions, talent trees, new weapons, an improved looting system, and much more.
Street Power Football now available
Devilish style and fast-paced action come together in this arcade soccer experience. Take on street football legends or your friends in a series of spectacular modes and fields as you perform tricks and use super powers to become the Street King.
