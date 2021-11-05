Heber Gallegos’ girlfriend reacts to athlete’s depression on video

It was on yesterday’s broadcast of Exatlon Mexico when Briseida and Paulina made it known that sadness reigns in the red camp, especially in Heber Gallegos.

“We are here, not off, because I think that today neither Bris nor I met. We are calm, but the team is off, I do not know if it is due to family issues or to wonder. I know that Thunder is very serious, but it is one of the joys of the team and it is well off, being honest I do not know how to get to him, I do not understand and that makes me a little desperate, “they said.

It may interest you:

Who is Caleb Plant, Canelo Álvarez’s rival in his next fight?



“I just noticed it in the morning, I usually am always happy, jumping and everything. You can not

be like this all the time, because it gets tiring. We are used to being far away, to missing home … “, they added.

However, Shelma Rod, girlfriend of the Ojinaga Lightning, sent him a message to make him feel better.

Heber Gallegos’ girlfriend sends him encouragement in Exatlón

Shalma Rod sends a message of support to Heber Gallegos

Through his Instagram stories, Heber Gallegos’ girlfriend published some of the statements made by the athlete last night and accompanied them with some emotional words.

“You are and will be a great athlete and without a doubt, a great human being. We will always support you. Best vibes for Thunder, ”he wrote.

Rod did not hesitate to reiterate his love insisting that “he can” and he will succeed in staying on the most demanding reality show on Mexican television.

You might also be interested in:

Exatlón: Why did Macky get upset and lash out at Guardians?

