Hamilton refuses to win Senna-Prost

“If we get to the last race in Abu Dhabi with Verstappen and Hamilton still fighting for the title, whoever is ahead in qualifying will try to do something similar to what we saw with Senna and Prost.”, said Toto wolff, head of the Mercedes team, a few days ago, referring to the famous accidents between the Brazilian and the French that decided the 1989 and 1990 titles at Suzuka. However, at the press conference prior to Mexican GP This weekend, Hamilton denied that he could attempt to win a title by causing a collision with Max in the final round. And in that sense, he doubted that the transcript of the interview was correct.

“First of all, I have not read what Toto has said, but I highly doubt that he implies that. I have never won a championship that way and I would never want to. I’m here to win the right way and that’s only through sheer skill, determination and hard work. “said the one of Stevenage.

“We’ve been racing hard all year, that’s what motorsports is all about and that’s why it’s been the most exciting season since God knows when.. That’s why we also have more fans than ever watching. You know how I have won my championships in the past. I always want to win in the right way, and if I am going to lose, I also want to do it with dignity and knowing that I have done the right thing “, said the 7-time F1 champion, who is in his most difficult situation in recent years.

With only 5 races to go, Lewis is 12 points behind leader Verstappen and this weekend it is clear that Max and Red Bull are favorites. “They are always fast in Mexico, it is a Red Bull track,” Hamilton acknowledged yesterday.

At the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, the altitude of the track (2,285 meters above sea level) makes the engines suffer much more due to the lower pressure and lower air density. Mercedes arrives very tight of engines and the altitude can affect it much more. In addition, the loss of performance of the propeller due to this phenomenon is avoided thanks to the turbo, and Red Bull has a larger turbo. Verstappen has everything to face to increase his advantage and one of his bosses, Helmut Marko, believes that Red Bull should go “for a double”.

We will see in what order. For those of Milton keynes, the ideal would be with Max in front and his partner ‘Czech’ Pérez behind. If the other way around, there could be team orders for the Mexican to yield a triumph that would be historic for him, at home and before his people, for Max to increase his mattress over Lewis. For the moment, Pérez did not reject it, although he said it was too early to talk about it and that he was sure that “everyone at Red Bull wants me to win this weekend.”