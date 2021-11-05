Every night on 5 November, towns and cities across the UK light bonfires and set off fireworks to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night, a key episode in British history. The date commemorates the failure of a conspiracy that in 1605 intended to kill King James I and destroy the seat of the English Parliament.

The party – which is also known as Bonfire Night or Fireworks Night – takes the name of Guy Fawkes or Guido Fwakes, an English citizen involved in the plot who was arrested just before the events, thus avoiding the explosion that it would have destroyed the seat of the British government.

The plot began to be hatched after the death of Queen Elizabeth I of England (1558-1603), who died without issue. Elizabeth, who represented the Protestant religion, named as her successor James I, who was the son of Mary Stuart, Catholic Queen of Scotland. The objective of this appointment was to unify the two kingdoms that existed on the island of Great Britain.

In the 16th century, Catholics were persecuted in England because the English monarchy wanted to impose Protestantism as the majority religion, thus escaping the influence of the Catholic Church, which exercised great power over Catholic monarchies throughout Europe.

With the death of Elizabeth, the English Catholics thought that their situation would improve and that James I would put an end to the laws that persecuted them. But things did not change so much and in early 1604, the Catholic aristocrat Robert Catesby began to conspire with other members of the nobility to end Protestantism. The plan would later be known as the Gunpowder Plot.

The aristocrats also convinced Guy Fawkes, a Catholic soldier who had fought several wars in Europe and was knowledgeable about explosives. The group rented a warehouse located under the Parliament building, where they kept the gunpowder and from where they would explode the ammunition.

However, the plan was revealed ahead of time. The Baron de Monteagle, a Catholic nobleman, received an anonymous letter a few days before November 5 warning him of the risk of an attack. Monteagle alerted the authorities, who searched the Parliament buildings and discovered Guy Fawkes finalizing preparations.

Fawkes was detained and tortured to expose all the conspirators. They were all sentenced to death and executed at the end of January 1606. To this day, 400 years after the events, the face of Guy Fawkes remains a part of English history and popular culture.

From the comic to the big screen



The Gunpowder Plot and the Guy Fawkes story inspired the V for Vendetta comic written by Alan Moore and illustrated by David Lloyd and published in the 1980s. The comic series tells a story that takes place in a dystopian future, where a nuclear war has devastated half the world and a fascist party rules in the United Kingdom.

The protagonist of the comic is an anarchist named V who tries to fight against the totalitarian regime. In addition, V hides behind a mask that is inspired by the historical face of Guy Fawkes: a white mask with rosy cheeks, almond-shaped eyes, a goatee and a mustache with raised ends.

In 2006 an adaptation of the graphic novel was released on the big screen. Directed by director James McTeigue, the movie V for Vendetta stars actress Natalie Portman and actor Hugo Weaving.

Rebel against the system



Over time, the mask that appears in the comics and in the film has become a symbol for those who try to rebel against the system and is common to see it in demonstrations and protests.

It has also become the image of the hacktivist collective Anonymous: a group of computer activists who, through computer attacks, claim rights such as freedom of expression or internet access. Members of Anonymous have taken action to defend the work of WikiLeaks and the leakage of secret documents, exposing the illegal practices of different governments.

At the same time, the face of Guy Fawkes has been seen in citizen protests around the world. One of the most recent cases was Hong Kong protests, in which thousands of Hong Kong citizens took to the streets to defend their rights before the Chinese government. The Hong Kong regional government even considered banning the masks.

Four centuries after the Gunpowder Plot, and despite the failure of the plot, the revolutionary spirit lives on in the enigmatic smile of Guy Fawkes.

Read also





Subscribe!

Access the subscriber area where every day you will find the materials to work on current events in the classroom