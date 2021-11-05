GP Mexico F1 2021: Verstappen seizes Free Practice 2 of the GP of Mexico; Checo Prez finishes fourth

Free Practice 2 of the Mexican Grand Prix they gave us one ‘taste’ of what we can expect for Q3 this Saturday at the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez. Max Verstappen seized the top with 1: 17.301, followed by Bottas and Hamilton in their Mercedes, while Checo Prez finished in fourth place.

The Dutchman paced the second session from start to finish, proving that the romance between Red Bull and the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez track is more current than ever. The 24-year-old recorded 1: 17,301, almost half a second ahead of his closest pursuer, Valtteri Bottas (1: 17.725).

For its part, Checo Prez came from less to more. The Mexican recorded 1: 17: 871 which left him in fourth place, but when he ran with a full tank, The Mexican finished as the driver with the best race pace, which points to a hopeful weekend for Red Bull.

As to Bottas and his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, looked uncomfortable during practice with some problems in the front of the car. However, it was enough to finish second and third, respectively.

With what was seen this Friday during the Mexican GP, We can expect a hot Qualifying between Red Bull and Mercedes this Saturday, which will take place at 2:00 p.m., Mexico time.

