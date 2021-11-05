GP Mexico F1 2021: Lewis Hamilton, outraged: “I will never win a World Cup in the wrong way”

LEwis Hamilton categorically denied at a press conference that the outcome of the World Cup ends in a clash with Max Verstappen, as his boss repeatedly stated, Toto Wolff, in an interview published this week in ‘Daily Mail’.

The first thing Lewis did was to question Wolff’s words. published by the British newspaper and then download that that, a Senna-Prost (1989–1990) denouement is possible on their part. “First of all, I haven’t read what Toto said, but I doubt very much that he insinuates that that will be the case. We have never won a championship that way, I have never won a championship that way and I would never like to do it. ” he said at the press conference prior to Grand Prix of Mexico.

“From my point of view, I am here to win and in the right way and that is through sheer skill, determination and hard work. “ added the seven-time champion of the world.

When asked if he had any fear that the leader of the championship, Verstappen, do not share your ethics, Hamilton failed to give a definitive answer. “We’ve been racing hard all year. That’s what motorsports is all about and that’s why it’s been the most exciting season since God knows when.” He said without answering that he trusts the Dutchman to think the same.

“That’s why we also have more fans watching than ever. People are going to have opinions, whether they know what they’re talking about or whatever, and coming back to that, you know how I’ve won my championships in the past. “ he asserted without answering again.

“I always want to win it the right way and if I lost it, too I will lose it in the right way, with dignity and knowing that you have given everything and done things in the right way “, the English settled on the matter.

