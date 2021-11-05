GP Mexico F1 2021: Free Practice 2 of the GP of Mexico: Result of the Formula 1 car race

Muuuuu many thanks for joining us in this minute by minute of Free Practice 2 of the Mexican GP which were dominated by Max Verstappen, while Checo Prez finished fourth. My name is Miguel Brcena and until here I say goodbye, but first I leave the chronicle and I remind you that the best sports information is here in MARCA Claro.

Free Practice 2 | 0:00 | IT’S OVER !!!!! Checo Prez finishes in fourth place and his teammate Max Verstappen takes over the top. Great start to the Mexican GP for Red Bull.

Free Practice 2 | 0:03 | Max Verstappen and Checo Prez are closing this session with the medium tire, while Hamitlon and Bottas do it with the hard one. Everything indicates that it could be a promising weekend for Red Bull.

Free Practice 2 | 0:06 | Final straight of Friday’s activity and it seems that Red Bull will be able to sleep peacefully for Saturday. Mercedes will have to make several adjustments if she wants to compete on the second day.

Free Practice 2 | 0:09 | Last moments of the second session and now, taking the pace of 5 laps, Checo Prez is placed as the fastest with 1: 20.7 followed by Max Verstappen.

Free Practice 2 | 0:12 | Max Verstappen is positioned as the best driver with a pace of 1: 21.4. Checo Prez is fifth behind Fernando Alonso, although it is only two laps.

Free Practice 2 | 0:15 | We entered the last minutes of the activity this Friday and the drivers began to do long runs to test the race pace.

Free Practice 2 | 0:18 | Several pilots enter the pits and everything indicates that they will begin to load the tanks and we will see the times with this condition.

Free Practice 2 | 0:21 | It seems that the first places are not going to move. Verstappen took the lead followed by the two Mercedes and Prez in fourth.

Free Practice 2 | 0:24 | Valtteri Bottas comes a little closer to Max Verstappen with 0.474 and takes second place, but the Mercedes look fragile at the front of the car.

Free Practice 2 | 0:27 | Checo Prez takes third place and Mercedes and Red Bull are giving us an early Q3. The four pilots are taking over the top.

Free Practice 2 | 0:30 | EPAAAA !!! Lewis Hamilton installed himself in the first position, but he did not count on Verstappen flying behind him and the Dutchman overtaking him by half a second.

Free Practice 2 | 0:33 | We are about to reach the halfway point of the second session and Checo Prez starts working on soft tires.

Free Practice 2 | 0:36 | Sebastian Vettel was sneaking into third place, but Valtteri Bottas takes second place after a great lap and Checo Prez, who is also in the pits, falls to fifth place.

Free Practice 2 | 0:39 | Max Verstappen already enters the pits as the only driver below 1: 18.00. Yuki Tsunoda just overtook Checo Prez and settled in second place.

Free Practice 2 | 0:42 | George Russell has problems with the gearbox and returns to the pits. It seems that the Williams driver will not be able to continue because one of the mechanics did not mount a part well.

Free Practice 2 | 0:45 | Lewis Hamilton suffers a mistake at Turn 1 and has to return to the pits. It seems that there are problems with his tires and he does not look comfortable.

Free Practice 2 | 0:48 | Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas are still struggling with traffic, especially the Englishman who has not been able to make a fast lap so far.

Free Practice 2 | 0:51 | Checo Prez makes a great sector 1 and reaches a great lap, only 0.478 seconds ahead of his partner. Red Bulls look better in this session.

Free Practice 2 | 0:54 | Checo Prez comes out with the medium tires and his partner Max Verstappen quickly installs himself in the first position with 1: 18.818.

Free Practice 2 | 0:57 | All the cars make the first lap very slowly and are in the Foro Sol. Even Lewis Hamilton let several of them pass to avoid the traffic.

Free Practice 2 | 1:00 | VMONOOOOOOS !!! The second Free Practice session starts and all the cars leave at the same time. Too much traffic at the start.

Free Practice 2 | All the cars are ready to roll again on the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez track. We are just moments away from the beginning of time.

Free Practice 2 | We’re just minutes away from the second Free Practice session and the fans are on fire. Here we leave you a Charles Leclerc with Mario Achi.

