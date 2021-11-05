GP Mexico F1 2021: Free Practice 1 of the GP of Mexico LIVE: Result of the Formula 1 car race live online

0:00 | It’s over, it’s over, it’s over … Practice 1 of the Mexican GP ends …

2:45 | We are in the final moments of practice 1 of the Mexican Grand Prix. The Mercedes seem like they can take practice.

3:51 | Ojitoooooo, Charles Leclerc, who took pole position in the 2019 Mexican GP, ​​was on the verge of crashing again at Turn 16, right where he crashed early in practice.

5:35 | 1: 18.610 for Checo Prez who advances from position five to fourth displacing Pierre Gasly. At the moment, the two Mercedes: Bottas and Hamilton, are leading ahead of the two Red Bull Verstappen and Checo.

8:28 | Antonio Giovinazzi leaves the pitlane for the last minutes of practice 1. At the same time, Valtteri Bottas also leaves, who continues to lead in this part of the Mexican Grand Prix.

10:28 | In Alpha Tauri they are fixing Yuki Tsunoda’s car. Both drivers of the Red Bull affiliate squad remain within the top 10.

13:36 | Prez, after two laps at AHR, is ranked 5 despite missing a large part of practice 1. Great job of recovery from the Mexican.

16:53 | Bottas with 123 thousandths of advantage over Max Verstappen. He has a time of 1: 18.341.

18:12 | Czech Prez returned with a good rhythm to the track. He had a great time in the first sectors, but at the exit of the Foro Sol, he found traffic. The Mexican will try to improve his time again after missing more than 20 minutes of practice.

22:01 | New leader … Max Verstappen … the Dutchman improves Valtteri Bottas’ timpo. It has 1: 18.4. By the way, Checo Prez is back on track.

25:20 | But everything is canceled because Valtteri Bottas made a record in all sectors and is positioned as a leader.

25:20 | Watch out for Carlos Sainz Jr. The Spanish Ferrari driver has ousted Lewis Hamilton from first place. The Spaniard has improved a lot during this part of the season …

27:35 | There are some problems with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, on the radio we hear how the English pilot complained about the Australian. There is no communication between them.

28:13 | The Mexican is coming back to the track. The engineers have finished fixing his car after the little incident he had.

32:00 | This is the situation with Checo Prez, the Mexican is still on top of his car, while the engineers try to repair it so that he returns to the track in this practice 1

33:35 | Lando Norris was on the track, however, it was not the best for him when he finished in ninth place.

35:13 | Hamilton gets back on track and improves Mad Max’s time … For their part, Alpha Tauri’s Tsunoda and Gasly are doing a great performance by being third and fifth respectively.

37:00 | Max Verstappen on the hunt for Hamilton. On his fast lap on hard tires, he completed his lap to improve two tenths of Hamilton’s time, who becomes the leader of Practice 1.

38:43 | Although it is a great entrance, there are still several empty spaces in the Autdromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

40:07 | Verstappen is the new leader, while Hamilton will be investigated for going off the track. Correction, the seven-time world champion has taken the lead.

41:00 | Alonso in the pits. They are finishing checking their car to get back on track. It should be remembered that his last races were not the ones he had done in the middle of the season.

42:30 | Charles Leclerc, along with Checo Prez, remains in the pits. The situation of the two pilots is the same, although the Mexican one is more serious.

44:29 | Pierre Gasly rises to the first position, taking the place of Valtteri Bottas. The third is for Verstappen and fourth for Checo Prez who is still in the pits.

48:00 | If Charles Leclerc crashed, Checo Prez was not left behind and was the protagonist of a major blow that made him return to the pits since the rear wing was destroyed.

51:08 | What I was telling them … problems with Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque pilot crashes leaving the Foro Sol …

51:08 | Max Verstappen is already on the track at the Autdromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The number 33 of Red Bull is another of those cheered by the Mexican fans.

51:54 | Charles Leclerc had a problem at Turn 12 named after Adrin Fernndez. For the Monegasque driver the car went a little without problems to continue with his training.

53:09 | Aston Martin seems to have problems with Sebastian Vettel’s car. They’re covering up the former world champion’s car.

56:39 | Make a time of 1: 22.09. His first time in the Grand Prix of Mexico that places him in fourth place momentarily.

58:19 | Checo Prez takes to the track and receives the first ovation of the day. Leclerc, at the same time, comments on the large amount of dust in the Autdromo.

11:30 | McLaren, with Lando Norris, is the first team to hit the track. Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi follows him.

START PRACTICE 1 OF THE FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIZE!

11:29 | Lewis Hamilton was the first driver to be inside his car. For 15 minutes the British pilot has been ready to hit the Mexican track.

11:25 | There was a delay in the opening of gate 8 of the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez … but the organization of the event has mentioned that it is about to open.

11:20 | And speaking of helmets and pilots … Checo Prez present us the helmet to use this weekend … a jewel, but Which one do you like better, this one or the one from ‘Jorgito’ Russell?

NIKITA, BROTHER, YOU ARE ALREADY MEXICAN

11:15 | Mazepiiiiiiiiiin with the shirt of our Rulaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaas. This is getting out of control! The Haas driver, Nikita Mazepin arrived at the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez with the Mexico jersey with the number of Ral Alonso Jimnez.

The Mexican Grand Prix, a litmus test for Checo Prez

11:10 | We know it will be your big test, but we also recognize the quality of our Checo Prez. Come on Sergio! This is your weekend: The Mexican GP, ​​the great test for Checo.

George Russell’s helmet for the Mexican Grand Prix

11:05 | George, brother, you’re already Mexican. What a beauty of helmet that the English pilot will use in our country! Is it me or does it look like the Mexico shirt at the World Cup in France 98?

11:00 | Half an hour before the Mexican Grand Prix begins on its first day corresponding to free practice 1! In truth, more and more emotions accumulate! Come on Mexico, come on Checo Prez!

10:55 | Here I leave the fan guide. The official Formula 1 account I published it a few days ago, but it is worth reminding you that you are already on your way to practice.

10:50 | After a year of waiting … the Autdromo Hermanos Rodríguez is waiting for the arrival of the fans … THE MEXICAN F1ESTA IS ABOUT TO BEGIN!

What time are practices for the Mexican Grand Prix?

10:40 | I remind you of the schedules for this day. On Friday, November 5, there will be two free practices. The first ones will start at 11:30 am … in turn, at 3:00 pm the practices 2 will begin.

10:40 | We begin with some messages that the official Twitter account of the Grand Prix of Mexico commands us. Everyone is very excited about the return of F1 after one year! Are you already on your way to the Autdromo?

Friends of MARCA Claro … the weekend most anticipated by Formula 1 fans and by a large part of Mexicans is here. The actions of the Grand Prix of Mexico City begin from the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez! This Friday, November 5, the engines are started for the Practices 1 and 2 … For now, I, Gael Gonzlez, will take the actions of the first workouts… so we GET STARTED.

