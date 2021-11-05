Good End 2021: Amazon Prime is essential for sale season; so you can try it for free

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Amazon Prime, the subscription service for Amazon Mexico, has a lot to offer. This is why it is one of the main allies that you should have if you plan to take advantage of the Good End 2021 offers. This is why you will be happy to know that there is a way you can try it for free and be ready.

Let’s go in parts and start with the most important thing: how to get a free trial of Amazon Prime? To have it, all you have to do is have an Amazon account and follow this link. There you will have to select the option Try Amazon Prime and follow the steps that are given on the screen.

Once you do the above, you will have your first month of Amazon Prime completely free. Then you can choose if you want to continue paying for the service that costs $ 899 MXN per year or $ 99 MXN per month. In case you are not interested, we recommend being aware of when the month ends to avoid an unexpected charge.

Why is Amazon Prime the best ally in Good End 2021?

Now that you have Amazon Prime, the question is, why is it the best ally for Good End 2021? There are several reasons that we leave you in the following list

Free Shipping with no minimum purchase on millions of products

Enjoy Free Shipping in 3 to 7 days on products from Amazon United States

Receive a discount on priority shipments in participating cities

Now 20% on family products

Receive exclusive offers

In summary: having Amazon Prime will allow you to receive exclusive discounts, take advantage of outstanding promotions and receive your products faster. In this way, you can enjoy Good End 2021 by saving and not having to wait days and days to receive the order that you bought with so much emotion.

It is worth mentioning that Amazon Prime not only serves for the Good End. It is a subscription that gives you benefits throughout the year and that also allows you to access other Amazon services.

All Amazon Prime subscribers have access to Prime Gaming, a service that delivers amazing games every month at no additional charge. This service also provides bonuses for popular titles and a subscription per month on Twitch.

It also gives you access to Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music, services that can keep you entertained thanks to their hours of series, movies and music.

And you, do you already have Amazon Prime? What do you think of all the benefits it offers? Tell us in the comments.

We remind you that Good End 2021 will take place from November 10 to 16, 2021. Here you can follow all our coverage of this season of discounts. On the other hand, in this link you will find more offers and pre-sales of video games.