George Clooney demands that photos of his children not be published “to keep his family safe from terrorism” | People

George Clooney has made it clear that he wants to safeguard the image of his family and the identity of the twins, Ella and Alexander, which he shares with his wife, international law and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney. The actor learned that the British medium The Daily Mail had published images of the baby of Billie Lourd, actress and protagonist in the series American horror story, for which he has launched a personal letter both to this website and to the rest of the sensationalist media in order to prevent his children from suffering the same fate.

It has been the American magazine Deadline which has published an excerpt of this letter: “Having seen photos of Billie Lourd’s one-year-old baby in your publications, and after the fact that those photos have subsequently been removed, we ask that you refrain from putting the faces of our children in his articles ”, Clooney has sentenced as soon as the writing began. “I am a public figure and I accept to be photographed – often intrusive as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children, however, have not made that commitment. The nature of my wife’s work leads her to confront and judge terrorist groups, so we must take all possible precautions to keep our family safe ”, he explained in his petition.

The aim of the letter is none other than to avoid putting the lives of their children “in danger,” as Clooney has described. “We cannot protect our children if some publication puts their faces on the cover. We have never sold a photo of him, we are not on social networks and we do not even publish photos ”, he asserted, putting his concern on the table. “It is not something paranoid, but a problem in the real world, with consequences in the real world. We hope you agree that the need to sell advertising is not much better than the need to prevent innocent children from being attacked ”, concluded the Hollywood actor who has starred in films such as Ocean’s eleven or GravityNot without first thanking the media for listening to his request.

This is not the first request that artists, actors and singers have sent to the media demanding to maintain the privacy of their children. This is the case, for example, of the model Gigi Hadid or the actress Blake Lively and many other celebrities who also decide not to share images of their children on social networks, or who do so with the requirement that they be previously altered or blurring their faces.

George and Amal Clooney, aged 60 and 43 respectively, tied the knot in September 2014 in a four-day high-end wedding in Venice, and became parents in June 2017. The two have since kept their children away. from the media spotlight and have come to sue all those who have tried to obtain photos of Alexander and Ella.