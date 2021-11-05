Gal Gadot participates in Disney movie and thinks about taking the place of Angelina Jolie

Famous actress Gal Gadot recently confirmed her participation in an iconic disney movie and everything seems to indicate that he plans to remove the place from Angelina Jolie, through his social networks he announced that he will become a villain.

After being recognized around the world as the Wonder Woman now Gal Gadot Versano bets on a live action movie, where he will personify the very Maleficent Snow White and her fans couldn’t be more excited.

You can read: Gal Gadot kisses his sister on the mouth for a nice reason

In 2014 Angelina Jolie portrayed Maleficent and the role has been magnificent, now Gal Gadot will do the same character under the direction of Marc Webb who has also led such films as Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Gal Gadot is now part of the snow white movie which started as a fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm and years later Walt disney released Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, a well-known story.

It has also been announced that the protagonist of Snow White is the singer Rachel Zegler and everything seems to be that the trend is to look for great voice talents to headline the films, which gives an idea that the next live action it will be a musical.

Thus it has been possible to see the recent premiere of Cinderella or Cinderella where the protagonist is the singer-songwriter Camila Cabello who interprets more than one song in the famous fairy tale.

Gal Gadot confirms his participation in an iconic Disney film and plans to remove Angelina Jolie’s place. Photo: Special



The live action o real action as it is translated into the Spanish language are also another of the great bets of the current cinema It has also been revealed that the movie The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, is in the making.

It may interest you: What happened to Octavio Ocaña, Benito Rivers from Vecinos? Visit our TikTok for more content from Soy Carmín

Although it is not yet known whether Gal Gadot of 36 years of age will have to interpret a song within the film Snow White, it will surely stand out his most villainous side after years of being a hero.

It may interest you: Natural botox and more benefits of drinking fig leaf tea

But Maleficent is not the only one of her successes as the actress, producer and Israeli model because in recent days it also premieres on Netflix Red Notice, an action comedy in which he shares a camera with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson.