Gal Gadot: Gal Gadot becomes the Evil Queen in live-action “Snow White” | Film and Television

After becoming one of the most recognized faces of Hollywood, the actress Gal gadot she’s ready to take a break from saving the world with “Wonder Woman” and play a villain in a new ramake of one of the great disney classics.

According to sources Deadline, Gadot is in the final negotiations to interpret the Evil queen in the live action adaptation of Disney from Snow White.





Image / RB / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

Actress Gadot described the Evil queen like a “iconic villain”: “Well, first of all, I’m excited about the fact that this is, like, an iconic character. I’m excited to create an iconic villain character with my own voice. “.

“Mirror, mirror on the wall, I can’t wait!”, he added in a sample of one of the most famous phrases of the Evil Queen for Entertainment tonight on the red carpet at the premiere of “Red Notice”.

With this, Gal gadot will join Rachel zegler, from West Side Story, in the latest adaptation of the classic fairy tale, who will play the main character, while Marc webb will take care of the direction and Marc platt of the production. Production is expected start in 2022.

The portal Deadline stresses that Gadot was the favorite of the study for the role of the Evil queen for a long time.

What will the live-action be about?

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, premiered in 1937, was the Disney’s first animated feature film, and its adaptation will revive the famous story of the princess, who with the help of seven dwarfs, overthrow the might of the evil queen and live happily ever after with her love, a prince charming.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Ryan Gosling could play ‘Ken’ in a new movie about ‘Barbie’

Snow White joins Pinocchio, Hunchback, Bambi, Hercules, The sword in the Stone, Robin Hood, Lilo & Stitch and Tink, projects that are already planned to become live-action.