Friends: For this emotional reason Rachel Green’s outfit and other items are auctioned

Friends is considered one of the most popular television shows in history, in addition to the dialogue, the costumes of these characters were undoubtedly truly iconic since the 1990s.

November 04, 2021 8:40 p.m.

You could say that the cast of Friends has one of the most memorable wardrobes on television, all these characters have a unique style, for example, the bohemian style of Pheobe Buffay (Lisa kudrow), and to the almost infinite Chandler Bing sweater and button-down combos (Matthew perry).

Friends: The emotional reason for the auction of Rachel Green’s outfits

However, when it comes to outfits, Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) is the one who has won all the applause so far, it is the same fans who will always remember all the outfits of the beautiful Rachel. Since the show’s premiere in 1994, every character rose to fame, and of course, everyone who watched the show wanted to be Rachel Green.

Even this charismatic character adopted his own hairstyle, entitled “The Rachel”, becoming a fashion icon between the 90s and 2000s, from that moment on, lovers of the series did not hesitate to keep up with him in terms of style. of the beautiful Rachel.

According to various sources, lovers of Friends they will have the opportunity to purchase some outfits from Rachel’s closet. This news is for a good cause, since it will be an auction organized by the non-profit organization “Homes for Our Troops”, also, the clothes will be autographed by the same actress.

Everything seems to indicate that the auction begins today, November 4, and will be held from the eBay Homes for Our Troops site, this event will be available until November 14, so, viewers who are fans of this program will have the opportunity to obtain an original garment from the program.

Friends: Rachel Green’s outfits up for auction to benefit Homes for Our Troops

In addition to having the opportunity to obtain some Rachel Green garment from Friends, buyers will also have for sale a guitar signed by Jon Bon Jovi, as well as autographed and worn by Will Ferrell briefs.

Likewise, you can also get online, a watch worn by George Clooney and other really cool items. A total of 130 original items are estimated to be available and ready for auction for a good cause.