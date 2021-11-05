Free and sale games for this weekend: Ghost Recon Breakpoint and more

A new weekend, a new window of opportunities to discover other adventures. Between November 5 and 7 you will see a selection of free and sale games. In this piece we will tell you the most outstanding ones.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Ubisoft lets you dive into the full version of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Limited Time. Until November 7 you can play without restrictions of any kind. Once your progress is finished it will remain saved until you decide to take the leap. In the Xbox version you will need a subscription to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Aven Colony for PC

Epic Games Store continues to offer free games with its weekly promotion. Aven Colony is the one chosen by the Americans during the current cycle. You can redeem it until next November 11 at 17:00 (CET). Once you do, it will be linked forever in your digital library.

Animal Shelter: Prologue for PC

Have you ever wanted to run your own shelter for abandoned and rescued animals? Games Incubator gives you that possibility. Take care of those who arrive, cure them, keep them cared for and see first-hand the fruit of your work. As you progress through the adventure, you can expand your shelter with new facilities. Your goal? Get them to find a family.

Xbox Free Play Days

Xbox offers three free titles for subscribers of Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass: Warhammer Vermintide II, Street Power Soccer and the aforementioned Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Remember that you must be an active member of one of the two commented subscriptions to be able to access them. All the progress you make will be saved to your profile, including achievements. If you take the step to buy it, you will continue from the point where you left it.

The best deals on PlayStation, Xbox and more

PlayStation

Xbox

PC (Steam)