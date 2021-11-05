Ford begins selling electric motors to drivers who want to convert their cars to zero-emission vehicles

The engine is based on the one used by the Mustang Mach-E, the brand’s first electric car. To promote it, it was adapted to a prototype of the classic F-100 ‘pick-up’.

The Ford company has released an electric motor model based on the one used by the Mustang Mach-E car in its GT version. The presentation was made at the Special Equipment Market Association (SEMA) fair in Las Vegas this Tuesday, according to The Verge portal.

To promote the Eluminator electric motor, a prototype of the mythical ‘pick-up’ F-100 model 1978 has been used. The so-called F 100 Eluminator has all-wheel drive through two powerful electric motors shared with the Mustang Mach-E GT and combined, they have up to 480 horsepower.

Bet on a conversion to electric cars

The electric motor is now available to order at a price of $ 3,900. According to Ford, it is aimed at those “who are looking for a transverse orientation propulsion system to electrify a range of vehicles, from modern to vintage, trucks and SUVs. ”

“Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we support customers as they go fully electric and embrace emission-free performance, even for our traditional vehicles,” said Eric Cin, global director of vehicle customization. , accessories and Ford licenses.

In addition, the company plans to launch more electric drive components targeting custom vehicle assembly. “Over time, Ford Performance (who builds the engines) plans to develop a broader list of components for the Eluminator powertrain with some of the leading performance manufacturers, including battery systems and inverters to bring to market a complete solution for convert any combustion vehicle into an electric one, “the company predicted.

