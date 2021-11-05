For the third time, Walmart wakes up early for the Good End – El Sol de México

Walmart in Mexico announced for the third consecutive year the 2021 edition of The Irresistible End, where they will offer the best promotions for the end of the year.

In this campaign, which will take place from November 8-21, your trademarks participate Bodega Aurrera, Sam’s Club, Superama, Walmart Express and Walmart Supercenter.

This year’s edition will begin with an online pre-sale on the days November 8 and 9, two days before Good end, while face-to-face, virtual and system purchases pick-up with offers will be available from November 10 to 21.

This means that the Irresistible End 2021 from Walmart It will last 14 days, twice the duration of the Good End, which will start on November 10 and end on November 16.

This will be the third edition of the Good end where no Walmart will participate, since since 2019 it decided to leave the National Association of Self-service and Department Stores (ANTAD) and therefore the Good end, as a change in internal strategy without the company giving further explanations.

This commercial strategy of special offers and discounts will be available in more than 2,700 stores and clubs across the country, as well as through mobile apps, home delivery and store pickup services.

“In all the stores and face-to-face clubs, the company will reinforce the measures to prevent contagion from COVID-19, to continue offering a safe shopping experience, “it was reported in a statement.

The campaign of this Irresistible End It is given under the motto “The time to release is now”, and projects different promotions for its different brands.

In the case of clients of Bodega Aurrera, they will find lower prices in categories of computers, cell phones, televisions, appliances, appliances, pantry, among others, which will also include payment facilities with up to 24 months without interest, bonuses with participating cards; as well as the “Bodega Aurrera online” service in less than 48 hours.

For Membership Customers Sam’s Club “The best prices of the year” will be offered, with bets on technology, appliances and pantry from the leading brands, with free shipping through its internet portal and mobile application. Customers will also have access to promotions of up to 18 months without interest and bonuses with participating cards.

The stores Walmart Express and Superama will participate with the traditional promotion “take three and pay two in wines and spirits”, together with irresistible prices in cold meats from the November 8 to 16 and they will also have the option to buy in their digital store and in the app, as well as home delivery services and in-store collection, plus payment facilities with participating bank cards.

For customers of Walmart Supercenter promotions with bank cards will reach the 24 months without interest and discounts on participating cards, as well as a wide variety of products and the best brands in the market in electronics and household appliances, with attractive promotions under a solid omnichannel offer, so that they can buy everything they need where and when they need it.