Florian Thauvin’s unpublished revelation on how Gignac convinced him to sign for Tigres

Football player Florian Thauvin showed its innermost side to the channel Youtube of the Tigres de Nuevo León. The Frenchman spoke of different topics such as his arrival in Mexico, of how it has been in the Monterrey city; what do you think about Mexican soccer and of how he was contacted to reach the felines.

On May 2021, Thauvin came to the New Leonese team. Despite his willingness to play as a starter, he has not achieved it due to different situations. The first obstacle was the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Gauls called André Pierre Gignac already Florian to reinforce the French team.

After arriving in Mexico after playing the competition, both players suffered discomfort and were recovering his injury for a few weeks. In his first match he was expelled within minutes of starting the match. Later, in another duel he came out of exchange after having suffered a muscle tear. In this way he has supported the team from the bench or from the stands.

The player told about how he feels in Monterrey: “I feel good here with my family. People say Mexico is dangerous but I feel good. I have faith”, He commented.

Likewise, the European added what was the call that made him make the decision he is now living: “I remember that woke up one day and i saw my phone. I had messages from André: call me. call me brother. I called him and he told me that he had spoken with the president, that he had spoken to make him go. He told me that he knew he had many opportunities, but that it was time to play there. He commented that I had to give him confidence, “added the forward.

In addition to this, the 27-year-old player said that the final decision not only fell on his person, but that his wife also had an inflection on it: “I really loved what I saw on the internet. I saw my wife and I was in my son’s room, I told him that Gignac had spoken to me. I told my wife that the club loved me, that I wanted to go. She reassured me, she said that there were very big clubs near France that loved me. But I came and convinced her”, He sentenced.

Florian thavin debuted with him Grenoble Foot 38 of the French second division. He then moved on to Bastia and won his country’s Ligue 2 and was named Young Player of the Year.

On 2013 was seen by him Olympique de Marseille and there he had his best performances. With Les minots did 80 goals in 250 games. He had two stages in which he also played with him Newcastle united in the middle of that process.

Thauvin can boast of a world champion medal. A little over three years ago he was required by Didier deschamps to be part of the 23 summoned to the Russia World Cup in 2018. The outcome is already known to the French team. crowned champion against Croatia.

In his step with the Tigers he has only been able to move the nets once. But it is hoped that upon return from his injury he will be able to show Miguel Herrera why is he nicknamed “Champion du Monde ”.

The Tigers They are almost installed in the Mexican soccer league. Have 25 points after having played 16 games. They remain fourth in the general table after having won six matches, tied seven and lost three. That way they need to win their last match against the Braves of Juárez.

The duel will represent the return of Richard Tuca Ferreti, former strategist for the University of Nuevo León with whom they won 5 league titles.

