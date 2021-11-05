Florian Thauvin revealed how Gignac convinced him to sign with Tigres

Editorial Mediotiempo

Although it was already known that André-Pierre Gignac was an important piece to convince his compatriot Florian Thauvin to sign with Tigers, now the Frenchman detailed how he found out that a team from the Liga MX.

During an interview broadcast on the official channel of Tigres in Youtube, the former player of the Olympique de Marseille He said that one day the ’10’ of those of the UANL got in touch with him to inform him of the interest in him.

“I remember that I woke up one day and saw my phone. I had messages from Andre: Call me, call me brother. I called him and he said he had spoken to the president, who had spoken to make it go. He told me that he knew he had many opportunities, but that it was time to play there. He commented that I had to give him confidence, “he said.

Likewise, the 28-year-old soccer player explained that although your partner was not convinced to come to Mexico, in the end he managed to make her change her mind, because after conducting an investigation I was clear that I wanted to play in Tigers

“I really loved what I saw on the internet. I saw my wife and she was in my son’s room, I told her that Gignac had spoken to me. I told my wife that the club loved me, that I wanted to go. She reassured me, said that there were very big clubs near France that loved me. But I came and convinced her”, He mentioned.

His time in Liga MX

The World Champion with France in Russia 2018 debuted in the Mexican league last August 7 at the game against Santo Laguna, since then he has played seven games (four of them as a starter), accumulated 354 minutes and he already scored a goal, which was against Querétaro.