Five insurances and assistance to ensure the well-being of employees

Seeing for the family safety of workers is another factor that companies have begun to consider

The pandemic, the emergence of new diseases, as well as the effects that isolation has caused in the Mexican population, have affected thousands of workers throughout the country, therefore, companies have to look out for the well-being of their employees through insurance that take care of your mental, physical and family health.

In this sense, Sekura indicated that it is estimated that the physical, emotional and financial well-being of workers in the next three years will be the highest priority for companies, therefore, he recommended five insurance and assistance that contribute to the well-being of employees and retain talent:

Insurance of major medical expenses: It is one of the most valued and requested benefits because it financially supports workers with the expenses generated by an illness or accident, covering hospitalization, medications, laboratory studies, etc., and provides other advantages such as preferential cost in medical consultations to home, basic dental treatments, etc.

indemnity insurance for COVID: It is one of the benefits for employees with the greatest demand, since it provides economic support to the worker in case of contracting COVID-19

psychological assistance: this type of assistance is vital to support workers, especially now that higher levels of stress, burnout and depression are registered in employees

life insurance: this is another service highly requested by the staff, as it provides financial support to employees and their families in the event of death or total disability that no longer allows the employee to continue working

assists by Home OfficeTaking into account that 6 out of 10 companies in Mexico work under this modality, it is likely that there will continue to be interest in this type of assistance that provides benefits such as advice for safe browsing, use of multiple videoconferencing platforms, etc.

The executive director of Risk Advisory in Sekura, Isaac Rubinstein, concluded that companies are now more sensitive to the needs of their employees, therefore, offering “different benefits related to insurance and assistance” offers peace of mind and security to employees .