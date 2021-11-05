First look at Christian Bale as the villain Gorr

Thor: Love and Thunder: First Look at Christian Bale as Villain Gorr

Currently, Marvel Studios has several film projects in production; one of them is the 4th film of the Asgardian god Thor, which will star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. Regarding the latter, there were some photos of the recording set where we see him personified as the villain of the film, Gorr.

In case you didn’t know, Christian Bale – known for his role as Batman in the trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan – will play Gorr, the Butcher of Gods. The news we have for you is that some photos of the recording set of Thor: Love and Thunder, where we see Bale playing Gorr.

What stands out in the images is its completely white appearance, just like Gorr in the comics; only his iconic black robe is missing.

Who the hell is Gorr the Butcher of Gods?

Gorr is an alien who was instilled as a child to believe in the gods and pray to them. Sadly, Gorr witnessed the death of his mother, wife and children in the face of various natural disasters and planetary crises. Frustrated by these experiences, he revealed himself to his community claiming that the proof that the gods do not exist is that they did not prevent all these tragedies, despite their prayers. The result was exile for treason.

While struggling to survive, Gorr witnessed the conflict between 2 gods: a dark one named Knull and a golden one, who asked him for help to defeat his opponent.

Fight between the dark god and the golden god

Upon verifying the existence of the gods, Gorr claims that they never deigned to help him, and at that moment Knull’s weapon known as the necrosword – which is like the millennial great-great-grandmother of symbiotes, such as Venom or Carnage – adheres to he.

The necrosword greatly enhances Gorr’s physical abilities, as well as serving as a weapon and armor at the same time, as it adapts to protect him from impending attacks, and is capable of healing and regenerating lethal wounds.

With this power, Gorr kills the golden god and vows revenge on every deity who has heard his prayers. Inevitably, this sparks huge clashes against the god of thunder.

Gorr, the Butcher of Gods

The premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder It is scheduled for May 6, 2022.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Christian Bale as Gorr? Let us know in the comments.

