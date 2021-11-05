find out everything about its contestants and the news of the edition

After an edition marked by a great stoppage caused by the pandemic and in which Jorge González was proclaimed the winner, Your face is familiar to me returns with new contestants and news for the ninth season. Nia, Los Morancos, Rasel, Agoney, Loles León, Lydia Bosh, María Peláe, Eva Soriano and David Fernández They will compete to rise as winners gala after gala trying to imitate whoever the famous push-button decides. The Antena 3 format, which opens this Friday, November 5 and with a renovated set, has also incorporated two new squares to the lever that each character chooses: ‘I give it to you ‘, that will make the contestant whose turn it is to give his character to whoever he wants from his teammates, waiting for everyone to already have one to give him his and reroll to get a new one. Too ‘The duel’, where two participants will have the same artist but with different staging in which the contestants and the jury will decide which of them has done a better imitation to get or subtract 3 points, depending on the result.

With a great tribute to Raffaella Carrà, who died last July, in which former contestants have returned to embody the Italian artist, the opening gala promises great imitations such as those of Lydia Bosch (who 20 days before starting the recordings had Covid-19) as Ana Torroja of Mecano, Agoney in the skin of The Weeknd, Los Morancos as Rocío Jurado and Raphael, Nía as Alicia Keys, María Peláe as Nathy Peluso, Loles León doing Sara Montiel, David Fernández as Bad bunny on I dog alone Eva Soriano as Katy Perry and Rasel as the latest Eurovision winners, Måneskin.

Manel Fuentes returns as presenter in this new edition in which the jury is still made up of Chenoa, Carlos Latre, Lolita and Àngel Llàcer. They all welcome a new season of the talent show that will make all the families of our country enjoy Friday night. What’s more, with a new set of 1800 square meters in which the space for performances has been expanded by 50% and that has more than 160 square meters of high definition LED screen, viewers will be able to enjoy the different stagings in which the contestants must look as much as possible to the artists they have played.

“Los Morancos are going to spend some brutal moments and Loles León, with that ironic and acidic humor. Also, with David you die of laughter“, has related Lydia Bosch on his companions. Since it premiered on Antena 3 in 2011, Your face is familiar to me has become everything un phenomenon that has triumphed on our television and has traveled all over the world, including the United States, China, Europe, Latin America and Asia. In addition, it has put on stage a wide variety of artists who have managed to see their careers emerge after participating in the program. Who will be able to win the ninth edition?





