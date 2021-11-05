Finally, Cameron Díaz lets see the face of his daughter in the middle of a family outing

The one-year-old girl was caught accompanied by the actress and her father, singer Benji Madden, walking through the streets of Los Angeles.

Cameron Diaz is one of the Hollywood actresses of international stature, known for her hits such as “My best friend’s Wedding“,” Crazy about Mary “,” Charlie’s Angels “and” El Descanso “.

The weekend was captured with her husband and daughter taking a family walk through the streets of Los Angeles. In addition, they took the opportunity to sit down to breakfast at the open-air Kings Road Cafe.

Despite her great popularity, the actress decided to step aside from the cameras and finally announced her retirement from acting.

After hiding her pregnancy, she welcomed her daughter in 2020 and shared the news through her social networks, but without showing her face.

The little girl, the fruit of her marriage to musician Benjamin Madden, was one of the reasons why she decided to move away from the world of fashion and the big screen.

“We are happy to announce the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” stated the beginning of an Instagram post. To which he continued: “It immediately captivated our hearts. While we are happy to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect the little girl’s privacy. “

However, unlike many celebrity couples in show business, they were reluctant to expose their daughter: “We are not going to post photos or share more details, except that it is very, very cute,” he concluded.

Back her acting career

In an interview with the radio show “Quarantined With Bruce”, Cameron Diaz revealed that at this point in her life her priority is to be “mother and wife” and that nothing is more important than family.

“Having to be on a film set, you know, 14 hours, 16 hours a day away from her I couldn’t do it right now,” he said.

He can no longer keep up with the rhythm of life that being a Hollywood star entails and would be unable to get away from his little daughter who today is 1 year and 5 months old:

“I feel blessed to be able to be here with my daughter and to be the mother that I am.”

The quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic put her to raise her first and only daughter locked up in her house, but enjoying every moment.

