Ferrari took off one of its weak points

In the last race, the United States Grand Prix, Lando Norris didn’t shine as usual. After finishing the qualifying session with the eighth fastest time, behind Daniel Ricciardo, the driver of Mclaren finished the race in the same position.

His performance allowed Ferrari to regain ground in the constructors’ cup classification. In Mexico, the fight between the Italian team and those of Woking will once again be one of the most interesting topics and Norris, on the occasion of Thursday’s conference at the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack, admitted how McLaren is doing its best to try to keep up with its rivals.

“We are working hard, but it will be difficult. Both we and Ferrari have been very close since the beginning of the year. We are working hard, both on the track and in the factory, to try to find those little improvements that we need for the rest of the year. the season.”

With the introduction of the new hybrid component, the Maranello team seems to have partially recovered this difference in power compared to the Mercedes and Honda power units. Norris pointed out that what may have been the weak point of the Italian team last year is no longer the case in 2021.

“His strong point is the slow corners, while ours is top speed. These two elements balance each other on each track and that is why I say that we are on an equal footing. Now, however, one of Ferrari’s weak points is already it is not”.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Lando then wanted to pressure Ferrari stating that the SF21 is now a competitive car, but underlining that McLaren wants to try to keep the fight for third place in the constructors’ championship open until the final test in Abu Dhabi.

“It must be recognized that Ferrari is competitive. In the second half of the season they have managed to catch up, especially in the last races. We are fighting with them and the aim is for the battle to continue until the end of the championship.”

One of the great unknowns that could prove decisive in the fight between McLaren and Ferrari is the reliability of the Mercedes power unit. Valtteri Bottas has been one of the drivers most penalized for changing power units in recent races, but Lewis Hamilton was also forced to replace the combustion unit in Turkey to avoid finishing the race with abandonment.

Norris was not particularly concerned about the situation and noted that nothing has been decided yet on whether they too will switch engines at McLaren.

“I think there are conversations between our team and the guys at Mercedes about when and if the penalty for the engine change must be served. Everything is to be decided.”