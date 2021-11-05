Felipe Reyes participates in the filming of Adam Sandler in Mallorcar and proudly shows off with the actor in a photograph together

Loading the player …

Not every day one is lucky enough to be able to participate in the filming of a great of the American film industry such as Adam Sandler, (New York, September 9, 1966). For the same reason and after a small cameo in his last film, Former basketball player Felipe Reyes, wanted to share with his followers a photograph in which he poses smiling and proud next to the North American filmmaker. The one who was captain of Real Madrid, who retired from basketball after 23 seasons in the elite last June, caused a multitude of reactions among his followers who did not believe what they were seeing: “What an act! And Adam does too Well … ”, joked the Real Madrid basketball player, Alberto Abalde Díaz,“ Note that I see myself shooting together one day ”, commented the actor from La Mancha Julián López. Thus, Reyes has had the great luck to participate in the filming of this latest film that Sandler himself has produced and that part of it is being shot in Mallorca until next August 20, but be careful because Felipe Reyes has not been the only one who can boast of having shared a day of filming with the New York director and producer … Do you want to know who it is? Hit play and don’t miss it!

Adam Sandler 'sneaks' into a court in Palma de Mallorca as coach of a basketball team







