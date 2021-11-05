FC Barcelona | Riqui Puig plays it to the letter Xavi

The quarries of the big teams work like a funnel. There are many players who develop in the facilities of the squads and very few who make it to the first team. At FC Barcelona, ​​we find the Farmhouse, one of the largest academies in the world of football, a clear example of this theory.

Barça is a team that shows its chest for the talent it produces. The Catalan team has been the only team to gather on the podium of the Golden Ball three players trained in the quarry, such as Andrés Iniesta, Leo Messi and Xavi Hernández in 2010. Precisely the last one, is the one who is called to reverse, from the benches, the difficult situation that the club is going through.

Change of agent in the last hours

And it is that one of the jobs that Xavi will have as soon as he reaches the set blaugrana It will be evaluating an unbalanced squad, with many players who did not count on Ronald Koeman. One of them is Riqui Puig (22 years old), a pearl of the quarry who has had practically no opportunities with the first team.

Now, as reported Cope, Riqui, who has inherited the 6 de Xavi, will change representation agency, choosing Arturo Canales, representative of footballers such as Gerard Piqué or Xavi Hernández himself. With this move, the Catalan hopes to have better communication with what will be, in the absence of official confirmation, the new Barça coach.