Fans embrace Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds tape

On Wednesday night hundreds of fans filled the seats of a stage set up in the heart of the LA Plaza, downtown that borders the arena where the stars of the Lakers play. There, the luminaries of Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan reynolds, they met to present at premiere “Red Notice” to be released in theaters in the United States on November 5 and on the platform Netflix from the 12th of this month.

“Ryan and Gal have been wonderful to work with. They are fabulous. So much so that when reading the script, these colleagues and friends loved it and came to film it with me, because I am also fortunate to be one of the film’s producers. I think at the end of the day we have a great movie for the fans.

“‘Red Notice’ is Netflix’s biggest investment for a production and judging by the reactions of the fans at the premiere, I feel that they are going to embrace our project,” shared Johnson to EL UNIVERSAL, crossing the red carpet wearing a tailored suit purple color.

Johnson, one of the most profitable actors in Hollywood, with films like ‘San Andreas’, ‘Jumanji’, the series of ‘Fast and Furious’ and ‘Skyscraper’, where he was directed by Rwason M. Thunder, for which he invited to be the director and writer of ‘Red Notice’, he took the microphone in front of his fans to express his pleasure to be back at a massive event after the Covid-19 pandemic that stopped the world.

For his part, Reynolds, with characters famous for combining action and comedy, expressed feeling comfortable in “Red Notice” playing an international bandit hunting for the golden eggs of Queen Cleopatra, partnering with an FBI agent (Johnson) For the same to obtain the treasure, to evade a criminal professional (Gadot) who seems to be kidding them.

“It was a lot of fun for the producers to build this gigantic playroom called ‘Red Notice,’ for us to have fun playing Gal, Dwayne and me. The film has great action scenes, without losing the tradition of good robbery movies, ”explains Reynolds, whose comic character Deadpool has made him the king of lighthearted comedy, using dark humor, without losing his style of poking fun at. itself.

But at the end of the night, there was no doubt that the monarch of the monarch of the night was Gadot, who, dressed in a bright red dress and revealing her legs at every step, made it clear that her character in “Red Notice” is her dream of becoming a villain. For the Israeli actress, the “Wonder Woman” costume was left hanging for another occasion.

“I am very happy to have shared this movie with Dwayne and Ryan. We had very funny moments in front of and behind the cameras. I have always loved the characters that have this vibe to the femme fatale, that you do not fully know their intentions and intrigue, “said Gadot while the attendees celebrated with shouts and bursts of images captured by their mobile phones that were very possibly hung on their social networks.

