F1. Valtteri Bottas: If I could only eat tacos in one day, I would eat 30

It seems that the Grand Prix of Mexico City and Mexican food has a great relationship, because within hours of the official motor sport event in Aztec territory, several Formula 1 drivers have talked about their taste for tacos or salsa.

During an event in which they participated Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas, the Finn surprised by stating that it would be able to eat 30 tacos all day.

During a question session, a fan questioned the Red Bull driver and the Mercedes driver about “How many tacos could you eat in a day?”, to those who Verstappen He replied without hesitation that he had already eaten four.

When it was the turn to answer Bottas, he started to say, “I had some tacos here. They are a little smaller than what you get in Europe. I think if I had them for breakfast lunch and dinner, just tacos, I would say I can 30. That’s an estimate. “

The declaration of Bottas so impressed Verstappen that he asked him again, surprised "Many?", to which the Finn replied again "30, that's an estimate". "Oh man, if I ate that many, you could roll me around room, "the Red Bull added with a laugh.